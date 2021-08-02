Laurel Hubbard: First transgender athlete to compete at Olympics eliminated

2 August 2021, 14:51

Laurel Hubbard was the first the first openly transgender athlete to compete at the Games
Laurel Hubbard was the first openly transgender athlete to compete at the Games. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

The first openly transgender athlete to compete at the Olympics has fallen short of a podium finish in Tokyo after failing to record a successful lift in the women's weightlifting.

Laurel Hubbard made history in Tokyo this morning when she stepped onto the stage in the women's 87+ kilogram event.

The New Zealander - who was considered a genuine medal contender - was eliminated following the snatch section of the competition.

The 43-year-old overbalanced on her opening weight of 120kg, taking the bar behind her shoulders.

Her second attempt of 125kg was ruled invalid by referees, and her third try was similar to the first - putting an end to her hopes of taking home a medal.

Prior to competing, Hubbard praised Olympics organisers for allowing her to compete in the women's category amid controversy over her inclusion.

Her debut made her the first openly transgender athlete to compete in an individual sport in the 125-year history of the Games.

Olympic adviser Dr Joanna Harper told LBC this morning that the weightlifter's testosterone levels allow "meaningful competition" with cisgender female athletes.

Tom Swarbrick asked Dr Harper: "Have the Olympic Committee got this wrong?"

"I think that testosterone levels probably should be lower than 10 nanomoles per litre," said Dr Harper, referring to the total testosterone limit that female transgender athletes are allowed to have in the Olympics.

"I was on a committee in 2017 that recommended five.

"It's absolutely true that lowering testosterone won't eliminate all the advantages accrued during male-type puberty, but it does mitigate them to the point where I believe that in most sports we can have meaningful competition between transgender and cisgender women."

Read more: Simone Biles pulls out of two more gymnastics finals in Tokyo

Hubbard did not take questions in the mixed zone following her elimination, but she read a statement.

"I know that from a sporting perspective I haven't really hit the standards that I put upon myself and perhaps the standards that my country has expected of me," she said.

"But one of the things for which I am profoundly grateful is that the supporters in New Zealand have given me so much and have been beyond astonishing.

"I'd like to thank the New Zealand Olympic Committee, they have supported me through what have been quite difficult times.

"I know that my participation at these Games has not been entirely without controversy but they have been just so wonderful and I'm so grateful to them."

But while Hubbard came up short with her first three lifts, Team GB's Emily Campbell took home the silver medal.

As well as being Britain's first female weightlifting medallist, Campbell is also the first Brit to win a medal in the sport since 1984.

Latest News

See more Latest News

US and EU travellers will not have to quarantine when they arrive in the UK.

New travel rules for fully jabbed US and EU arrivals begin

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani (Rahmat Gul/AP)

Afghanistan president vows to defend cities against Taliban onslaught
Bears have been left near to where the boy was found

Bridgend: Tributes paid to 'funny and kind' five-year-old boy found dead in a river
Xing, a shop owner at Yubei Agricultural and Aquatic Products World, walks in floodwaters at the market in Xinxiang in central China’s Henan Province (Dake Kang/AP)

Death toll in central China floods now exceeds 300

Krystsina Tsimanouskaya (AP)

Poland grants humanitarian visa to Belarus Olympic sprinter

Flooding could be on the way for the south of England.

UK weather: Potential floods for south of England as Met Office issues thunder warning

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Laurel Hubbard a 'meaningful competitor' in female weightlifting, says Olympic gender adviser

Trans weightlifter Laurel Hubbard a 'meaningful female competitor', says ex-Olympic adviser
Camilla Tominey's moving experience of suffering miscarriage

Camilla Tominey's moving experience of suffering miscarriage

'I nearly didn't vote for Sadiq Khan because he drops his Gs,' caller confesses

'I nearly didn't vote for Sadiq Khan because he drops his Gs,' caller confesses
UK 'unlikely' to ever return to Covid-19 lockdown, professor confirms

UK 'unlikely' to ever return to Covid-19 lockdown, professor suggests
Digby Jones tells LBC: I object strongly to Alex Scott playing the 'class card' in twitter row

Digby Jones tells LBC: I object to Alex Scott playing 'class card' in twitter row
Maajid Nawaz calls for legalisation of cannabis to 'reimagine' drug problem

Maajid Nawaz calls for legalisation of cannabis to 'reimagine' drug problem

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London