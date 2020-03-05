First UK coronavirus death as patient dies in Berkshire

An elderly patient has become the first UK patient to die of coronavirus as cases surged above 100 for the first time.

In a statement, Royal Berkshire NHS Trust said:"Sadly, we can confirm that an older patient with underlying health conditions has died.

"The patient has previously been in and out of hospital for non-coronavirus reasons but on this occasion was admitted and last night tested positive for coronavirus.

"The family has been informed and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time."

"We will not be commenting further and ask that everybody respects the family’s privacy."

The news came just hours after the Department of Health confirmed 116 people in the UK have tested positive for the disease.

Just two days ago there were 51 UK cases.

Last week, the Foreign Office confirmed a British tourist who had been on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which was quarantined in Japan, had died from the virus.

Worldwide, 97,841 have been confirmed to have coronavirus, with over 3,300 dying from the disease.

