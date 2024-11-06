First US presidential election results see Trump take Kentucky, Indiana and West Virginia, as Harris wins Vermont

6 November 2024, 00:33

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris have each won at least one state
Donald Trump and Kamala Harris have each won at least one state. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

The first US presidential election results came in at around midnight UK time, with Donald Trump taking Kentucky, West Virginia and Indiana, and Kamala Harris winning Vermont.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kentucky has eight votes in the electoral college, Indiana has 11, West Virginia has four electoral college votes, and Vermont has three.

Presidential candidates need 270 votes in the electoral college to win the White House.

All three results had been expected.

Polls have also closed in South Carolina, Virginia, and Georgia, a key battleground state.

There were loud cheers at a London gathering of Democratic Party supporters as Vermont was called for Kamala Harris by a US television network.

Read more: US election 2024 LIVE: First results in as Trump wins Indiana and Kentucky and Harris takes Vermont

Read more: US Election night guide: What time do polls close and who is favourite to win?

Former Trump aide says Kamala Harris does not have a ‘clear message’

UK-based Democrats at the bar clapped and applauded as the state became the first to be called for Ms Harris by CNN, while there was a muted reaction and scattered boos as Kentucky was called for Donald Trump.

Polling day has unfolded relatively smoothly across the United States with only scattered disruptions and delays.

Leading into Tuesday, more than 82 million Americans had already cast their ballots in a largely successful early voting period with high turnout despite some hiccups and frustrations in the presidential battleground of Pennsylvania.

And when the final day of voting came, the problems that cropped up were "largely expected routine and planned-for events," said Cait Conley, senior adviser to the director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. She said the agency was not currently tracking any national, significant incidents affecting election security.

Issues affecting voters on Tuesday included typical election mishaps, from a worker forgetting a key in Arizona's largest county to an election judge failing to show up at the polls in Pennsylvania's Allegheny County. Some precincts around the country faced issues with voter check-in processes and e-pollbooks, causing some delays for voters trying to cast ballots. Some areas had ballot printing mistakes and were printing new ballots and extending voting hours accordingly.

Extreme weather across the middle of the country also caused flooding and some other isolated problems, including knocking out power for at least one Missouri polling place that resorted to a generator to keep voting up and running.

Still, in various states affected by rain, voters enthusiastically huddled under umbrellas as they queued up to cast their ballots, not deterred in a presidential election that many US voters view as crucially important to the future of US democracy.

In the western part of the key swing state of Pennsylvania, a few counties saw reports of issues with tabulator machines that scan and count paper ballots filled in by voters. A Pennsylvania state judge ordered polls to remain open for two extra hours in Cambria County, which voted 68% for former president Donald Trump in 2020. The county sought the extension after a software malfunction affected the ballot-scanning machines, though county officials said no one was turned away from the polls and all ballots would be counted.

In Georgia, another presidential swing state, fewer than a dozen precincts were set to stay open late because of delayed openings or evacuations due to alleged bomb threats that were found to be non-credible, according to secretary of state Brad Raffensperger. That included two precincts in Cobb County, which is north-west of Atlanta. They were staying open until 7.20pm because they opened late due to equipment issues.

The FBI on Tuesday afternoon said it was aware of multiple non-credible bomb threats to polling locations in several states and said many of them appeared to originate from Russian email domains.

The massive early voting turnout before Tuesday - slightly more than half the total number of votes in the presidential election four years earlier - was driven partly by Republican voters, who cast early ballots at a higher rate than in recent previous elections after a campaign by Mr Trump and the Republican National Committee to counter the Democrats' long-standing advantage in the early vote.

The early voting period faced minimal problems, even in western North Carolina, which was hammered last month by Hurricane Helene. State and local election officials, benefiting from changes made by the Republican-controlled legislature, pulled off a herculean effort to ensure residents could cast their ballots as they dealt with power outages, lack of water and washed out roads. That appeared to continue on Tuesday, with the North Carolina Board of Elections reporting no voting issues.

Besides the hurricanes in North Carolina and Florida, the most worrisome disruptions to the election season so far were arson attacks that damaged ballots in two drop boxes near the Oregon-Washington border. Authorities there were still searching for the person responsible.

The absence of any significant, widespread problems has not stopped Mr Trump, the Republican nominee, or the RNC, from making numerous claims of fraud or election interference during the early voting period, a possible prelude to challenges after polling day.

Mr Trump on Tuesday suggested he would not challenge the results of the election - as long as it is fair.

"If it's a fair elections, I'd be the first one to acknowledge" the results, Mr Trump said. It was not clear, hpowever, what he sees as meeting that definition.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Chickens for fattening on a modern poultry farm

Cases of bird flu confirmed at Yorkshire poultry farm - with protection place put in place

Mehdi Hasan

Mehdi Hasan reflects on heated on-air exchange and what it symbolises against backdrop of US election

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are battling for the White House in one of the most hotly-contested elections in recent years.

US Election 2024: Results in Full

c

Voting extended in parts of Georgia after Russia-linked hoax bomb threats target polling stations

John Charlesworth

Farmer took his own life for fear of inheritance tax raid on £2m estate in Budget, son says

Republican candidate Donald Trump has claimed that there has been 'massive cheating' in the city of Philadelphia in the US election - before an official slammed his comments as having 'no factual basis'.

Donald Trump claims 'massive cheating' in Philadelphia before slap-down by city's district attorney

Joe Biden will spend election night in the White House

How is Joe Biden spending US presidential election night?

Police have said they are responding to incidents of disorder "across Edinburgh" on Bonfire Night - with groups of youths hurling fireworks, bricks and other missiles.

Police attacked with fireworks, bricks and bottles as masked youths cause bonfire night chaos across Edinburgh

American voters are heading to the polls in possibly the closest US election in a generation.

When will we know who has won the US election?

Jason Hoganson

Actor freed early after being jailed for assaulting ex now on the run from prison after breaching licence conditions

Polling stations across US battleground states Georgia, Wisconsin, and Michigan have received non-credible bomb threats from Russian email addresses, the FBI says.

FBI investigating 'Russian' bomb threats to polling stations four across swing states

Former President Trump and Vice President Harris make final pitches

Road to the White House: The key swing states that will decide the 2024 US Election

The 64-year-old previously revealed he was days from death before undergoing surgery

Jeremy Clarkson issues major health update after life-changing surgery as he tells fans he is 'better than ever'

A man has been arrested at the US Capitol after he was found to smell like fuel, and police discovered a flare gun and torch on him.

Man armed with flare gun and torch arrested at US Capitol on Election Day, police say

Israeli PM Netanyahu has fired his defence minister Yoav Gallant.

Israeli PM Netanyahu fires defence minister Yoav Gallant in surprise announcement

Donald Trump after casting his vote on Tuesday

Donald Trump claims he's 'very confident' of victory in US election race after casting his ballot

Latest News

See more Latest News

Conor McGregor has been accused of raping and choking a woman in a Dublin hotel

Conor McGregor accused of raping and choking woman after snorting cocaine

The ex-Manchester City footballer married Stephen Darby in 2018, a few months before he was diagnosed with the condition

Ex-Lioness captain Steph Houghton reveals husband's 'life-changing' operation amid MND battle
Underground train, Barbican Tube Station, Smithfield, England, United Kingdom

Tube drivers call off planned London Underground strikes after improved pay offer

Playa de los Pocillos puerto del carmen Lanzarote, Canary Islands, spain

British tourist, 34, found dead on beach in Lanzarote

Trump and Harris go head to head

US Election night guide: What time do polls close and who is favourite to win?

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had only just turned 12 when he took part in the violent disorder

Britain's youngest rioter: Boy who had just turned 12 sentenced for involvement in violent disorder
The 170-metre red bridge over wetlands in Canada Water, south-east London, opened last week

Security guards to stop cyclists from using bright red ‘wildlife boardwalk’ at £3.3bn London housing development
Rubert Gispin was visiting flood-hit parts of his native Valencia

Spanish influencer defends ‘shameful’ decision to deliberately cover himself in mud in Valencia’s flood damaged streets
Sara Sharif's father denies murdering the 10-year-old.

Father claims he begged to save Sara Sharif before being told ‘Leave it, she’s dead’

Queen Camilla is unwell with a chest infection and has withdrawn from her engagements this week

The Queen withdraws from engagements this week after being taken ill, Buckingham Palace announces

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Andrew's Royal Lodge appears to be in disrepair as the disgraced duke had his allowance cut off by The King.

Prince Andrew's Windsor lodge in 'dire state' as disgraced royal loses £1m allowance

Scale of King Charles' earnings exposed as royals rake in 'millions' from contracts with cash-strapped NHS and military

Royal earnings exposed as King 'makes millions' from contracts with cash-strapped NHS, military and state schools
Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales attend a Service of Thanksgiving to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's Diamond Jubilee

King Charles 'finally cuts Prince Andrew off' as he 'axes Duke's annual £1m allowance'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News