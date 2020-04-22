The first "Virtual" Prime Minister's Questions: Watch live from midday

22 April 2020, 10:16

Prime Minister's Questions will take part in a hybrid setting for the first time, with questions coming from MPs at home as well as in the House of Commons. Watch it live right here.

Dominic Raab will represent the Prime Minister while Boris Johnson continues his recovery from coronavirus, while it is the first outing for new Labour leader Keir Starmer.

It is the first chance the opposition will have to hold the government to account over their handling of the coronavirus crisis since the lockdown started a month ago.

While dozens of MPs will still be in the House of Commons chamber - sitting several metres apart and obeying social distancing guidelines - up to 120 others will join the session via video conferencing service Zoom.

Yesterday, Speaker Lindsey Hoyle told Nick Ferrrari how the Commons dress code will still apply even to MPs connecting from home.

And he also said interruptions from children and animals are inevitable.

You can watch the first Virtual PMQs session live right here from midday.

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Man arrested by armed police on suspicion of firearms offences after 'disturbance'

Coronavirus: NHS staff offered new COVID-19 tests after initial checks found to be flawed

Coronavirus: Man who claimed he had COVID-19 and spat at police officers is jailed for six months

Earth Day: UN chief warns world is facing a bigger threat than coronavirus

Coronavirus: Plane carrying protective equipment for health workers finally arrives from Turkey

The News Explained

Police have clarified lockdown enforcement

Coronavirus lockdown: Police issue guidance on 'reasonable excuses' for going outside
Can you wash your car during the coronavirus lockdown?

Can you wash your car during the coronavirus lockdown?

Would the UK have done better without a lockdown?

UK lockdown v Early lockdown v No lockdown: Which would have worked best?
What is Rishi Sunak's furlough scheme?

What does furlough mean? And how do you claim it on unemployment in the UK?
The background you need to understand the coronavirus figures

UK coronavirus deaths: The important reason the figures are fluctuating so much