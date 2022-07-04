Fish tanks and calming music could be introduced to make Parliament more 'inclusive'

Some say fish tanks, dim lighting and calming music would make parliament more inclusive. Picture: Getty

By Amy Addison-Dunne

Parliament could get fish tanks, dim lighting, and calming music to make it more inclusive for visitors and overwhelmed MPs.

A new report into the refurbishment of the parliamentary estate revealed the bizarre requests made by the public to improve the crumbling, 150-year-old building.

Other items requested were women only spaces, meditation rooms and gender neutral toilets, The Sun reports.

The public have also reportedly complained that the heightened security including armed police and airport-style sign-in system is intimidating.

Other suggestions to improve the Palace of Westminster were more green spaces and artwork.

Visitors said Parliament's ramped up airport-style security was intimidating. Picture: Alamy

Requests also included making the estate more accessible, so people with disabilities could visit the iconic building.

The 150-year-old building is long overdue renovations, and in dire need of repairs. The building is not fire-safe, with rotting window frames and a leaking roof. Victorian windows are warping, and in mid-June, the Legionella bacteria was found in the water supply at Portcullis house.

It was estimated in 2021 that the cost of repairs to parliament could cost £13 billion.

Danielle Boxall from the TaxPayer's Alliance told The Sun: “MPs don’t need all these loopy luxuries. Taxpayers want parliament refurb costs kept under control, not see their cash spent on fish tanks and meditation rooms.

"Taxpayers’ money shouldn't be wasted on Westminster’s cushy comforts."