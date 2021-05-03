Fisherman dies after being winched from water in major search off Scotland

3 May 2021, 12:58

A Coastguard helicopter winched the man from the sea
A Coastguard helicopter winched the man from the sea. Picture: PA

By Will Taylor

A fisherman has died after he was pulled from the water on the east coast of Scotland.

The unnamed 64-year-old was reported missing on Sunday afternoon after an empty creel boat was found a mile north east of Torness, East Lothian.

A Coastguard search and rescue helicopter took part in a major search with three lifeboats and fishing vessels.

The helicopter winched the man from the water at about 5.50pm on Sunday and the crew attempted to resuscitate him en route to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, where he was later pronounced dead.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."

A lifeboat crew from Dunbar towed the fishing boat to the town's harbour.

A Dunbar Lifeboat spokesman said: "Our deepest condolences go to the family and friends of the person involved.

"We would also like to thank the fishing vessels who helped enormously with the search operation."

