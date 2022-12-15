Fisherman who team was first at the scene of the migrant dinghy disaster yesterday says problem is 'prolific'

15 December 2022, 08:22

Migrants Drown Crossing The Channel In A Small Boat
Migrants Drown Crossing The Channel In A Small Boat. Picture: Getty
Fran Way

By Fran Way

A fisherman who's skipper witnessed the migrant boat sink in the English Channel yesterday morning has said the problem is 'prolific'.

Ben Squire spoke with Nick Ferrari on LBC this morning after four migrants died after a small boat capsized in the freezing cold water in the early hours of Wednesday morning while making the dangerous crossing to Britain.

He said he wasn't on the boat but his team were first at the scene, explaining: “I was awoken at 4’o’clock in the morning, took a couple of deep breaths, it’s never a phone call like that to see how I’m doing.

READ MORE:'They were screaming for help' Fisherman tells of battle to save migrants as four die in harrowing scenes in Channel

READ MORE: First nurses strike in 100 years begins with disruption to end-of-life care and threats of more walkouts to come

“I could hear it was Ray and I could hear in his voice they were in a situation. He said ‘Ben, we’re riding the thick of a rescue situation with a boat carrying people across the channel sinking’.”

“It’s an 100ft scallop trawler and we carry 6 people.

“They were engaged in fishing so they were towing the gear and the boat actually came quite near them and was clearly sinking so one of the crewman alerted the skipper. A 100ft boat being manoeuvred alongside what was about a 15ft rubber dingy, with the fishing gear still in the water, it’s some skill to be honest.

“The bottom of the dingy had some away, it was mid-channel. Right in the centre about 12 miles off land.

“The fishermen who work in that part of the channel are in the thick of it. We’ve been involved in an incident before, that was last summer, it’s prolific.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Meghan claims she was branded a 'foreign organism' in latest episodes of her docuseries

Meghan accuses Queen's aide of branding her a 'foreign organism' in latest episodes of docuseries

Schools facing financial difficulties are cutting back on teaching provision for deaf children

Specialist teachers for deaf children falls to lowest level on record with fears cost of living will make problem worse

Rapper Gunna performs at the Wireless Music Festival, Crystal Palace Park, London, England, on Sep. 10, 2021

US rapper Gunna pleads guilty in racketeering case in Atlanta

Nurses will go on strike again unless the government improves their pay, NHS bosses have warned

First nurses strike in 100 years begins with disruption to end-of-life care and threats of more walkouts to come

London has been blanketed in snow this week

London snow to melt as temperatures soar in the week before Christmas - but icy weather to remain this week

Iran Protests

UN council ousts Iran from commission backing women

Houston Shooting Migos

Man charged over Takeoff’s death tried to avoid arrest, say police

Boris Becker 'hit rock bottom'

'I've hit rock bottom': tearful tennis star Boris Becker opens up about fraud shame in new documentary

People relieving themselves in public could be in for a nasty surprise

'Pee-back time': London council covers walls in 'splash-back paint' to give drunk men urinating 'a nasty surprise'

Ngozi Fulani's charity has had claims made against it on social media after the race row broke out over Lady Susan's comments

Charity watchdog 'assessing' claims made against Sistah Space after Buckingham Palace race row

Pelosi Husband Attacked

Police officer tells court he saw attack on Paul Pelosi happen

Pig's head on roof of Heatons Muslims Community Trust

Two men arrested for hate crime after pig's head thrown onto roof of mosque

Boris Johnson has made more than £1 million in three months

Boris Johnson has made more than £1 million from speeches in three months since stepping down as Prime Minister

Turkey Mayor Convicted

Istanbul mayor convicted of insulting Turkish officials

The beating of Bob Chan (L) has sparked protests

Chinese diplomats 'fled the UK like cowards', MP claims, after they were withdrawn following the assault of a protester

Trump Legal Troubles

Donald Trump’s company was secretly held in contempt for hindering probe

Latest News

See more Latest News

Europe Lobbying Scandal

MEP at heart of EU corruption case to remain in custody

The actress took to Twitter to find her potential festive romance

Back to the Future Musical star hopes for 'Christmas miracle' as she asks Twitter to trace mystery 'Irish guy on crutches'
The team sang the song after the World Cup victory over Croatia

Gleeful Argentinians chant 'f*** the English' in Falklands War chant after World Cup semi-final victory
Solihull lake tragedy

Fourth boy, aged six, dies after falling through frozen lake in Solihull

Peru Political Crisis

Peru’s new government gives military new power amid protests

Libya

Rival Libya PM calls for US to release Lockerbie accused

Peru President Congress

Peru judge denies ousted leader Pedro Castillo’s jail appeal

Denmark Politics

Denmark agrees centre-led minority government after 42 days of talks

A woman passes by anti-tank hedgehogs in central Kyiv, Ukraine

Officials: Drone strikes hit two buildings in Ukrainian capital

Megan Thee Stallion smiles

Megan Thee Stallion testifies Tory Lanez shot at her feet and told her to dance

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

‘They deserve a medal’: Caller praises fisherman and crew who saved 43 migrants after boat capsized

‘They deserve a medal’: Caller praises fisherman and crew who saved 43 migrants after boat capsized
PM's toughened migration policy cannot fill ‘gaping pit of racist hate’ says James O’Brien

PM's toughened migration policy cannot fill ‘gaping pit of racist hate’ says James O’Brien

‘We lost the great when we decided to jump out of the EU’ says Nick Ferrari caller

‘We lost the great when we decided to jump out of the EU’ says Nick Ferrari caller

nick plan

Emily Thornberry diminishes PM's new migration plan to 'a lot of rhetoric'

nick migration

Nick Ferrari hits back at caller's claim that accepting migrants is a ‘lefty love affair’

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/12 | Watch LIVE

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/12 | Watch again

Labour will not be pushed around by British Medical Association, says Shadow Health Secretary

Labour will not be pushed around by British Medical Association, says Shadow Health Secretary
Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/12 | Watch LIVE

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/12 | Watch again

‘If woke is a virus, I hope everyone catches it’ says James O’Brien caller

‘If woke is a virus, I hope everyone catches it’ says James O’Brien caller

James O’Brien deconstructs logic behind the government’s reluctance to settle with unions’ demands

James O’Brien tears apart government reluctance to settle with union demands

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit