Five arrested 30 years after taxi driver 'executed' in Nottingham shooting

Taxi driver Ethsham Ul-Haq Ghafoor, known as Shami, died on November 22, 1994. Picture: Nottinghamshire Police

By Henry Moore

Five people have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a taxi driver 30 years ago, in a shooting described by police as an “execution.”

Four men aged 64, 57, 52 and 51, and a woman aged 47 have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the shooting of taxi driver Ethsham Ul-Haq Ghafoor, known as Shami, on November 22, 1994.

Nottinghamshire Police launched a new appeal for information on Friday, the 30th anniversary of the killing, as the charity Crimestoppers offered a £50,000 reward for information leading to a conviction.

Assistant Chief Constable Rob Griffin said: "Firstly, I would like to thank the community and the media for sharing our appeal for information.

"This was a dreadful crime that has left Shami's family waiting 30 years for answers.

The taxi driver had a five-year-old daughter when he died. Picture: Nottinghamshire Police

"Following our appeal, we have received numerous calls from the public.

"We know that the answer to Shami's murder lies within the community, and we would encourage anyone with information, no matter how small, to please continue to get in touch with our officers or through Crimestoppers."

Mr Ghafoor, who was 26 at the time, was discovered by a milkman at 4.30am in the early hours of the morning on Lambley Lane Playing Fields in Gedling, Nottinghamshire.

His hand was tied and bound to the steering wheel, police said.

Speaking on behalf of the family, his sister Aisha Ghafoor, 58, who was in her 20s when he was killed, previously called her brother the "life and soul of every celebration" with a "charming personality".

She said: "We are the ones that are serving the life sentence. We are the ones doing the time.

"When they killed Shami that day, they killed every chance of us being a happy family again. They stole our Shami from us.

"We are a close family, and this tragedy has kept us together. But it also comes with immeasurable pain and isolation."

At the time of his death, Mr Ghafoor was father to a five-year-old girl and was expecting another child in the following months.