Five arrested after Extinction Rebellion splash Bank of England with black paint

1 April 2021, 14:27

The Bank of England was targeted by climate activists
The Bank of England was targeted by climate activists. Picture: PA

By Harriet Whitehead

Five people have been arrested after black paint, or ‘fake oil’, was splashed over the Bank of England by Extinction Rebellion protesters.

Climate activists targeted the bank as they say the global financial system is “killing the planet”.

The black paint was thrown on Thursday, on April Fools Day, and a statement from the group dubbed the act "an elaborate April Fools".

The group are holding a series of ‘money rebellion’ protests focusing on banks and finance companies.

Money Rebellion is designed to expose the role of banks in the climate emergency, and Extinction Rebellion is also targeting private banks today.

City of London Police said they were policing the "small protest" outside the bank and have made five arrests. One arrest is for criminal trespass and three arrests for criminal damage.

A further person has also been arrested for going equipped to commit criminal damage. The protesters have now dispersed.

Activists outside the building were dressed in black and holding a banner that read “No More Fossil Fools” .

Makeshift windows showing the impact of climate change were also placed at the front of the building, which has no windows at ground level for security purposes.

The group says the fake oil spray used on the the bank was biodegradable.

Extinction Rebellion posted a statement on its website stating: "This morning in an elaborate April Fools prank two members of Extinction Rebellion dressed as the ‘Fossil Fools’ who are recklessly endangering our future for profit – sprayed the front of the Bank of England with fake oil.

"Others held a banner outside that read ‘No More Fossil Fools’. ‘Windows’ depicting images of the impacts of the climate and ecological emergency were placed outside the building. The ‘windows’, created specifically for the action, symbolised a view into the impacts of the Bank’s activities.

"The action today is part of a wave of actions by XR’s Money Rebellion designed to expose the role of banks in the climate and ecological crisis."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Hannam has been convicted of joining a neo-Nazi group and lying to the Met about it.

Met Police officer, 22, convicted of belonging to neo-Nazi terrorist organisation
People wear face masks as they make their way in Osaka, western Japan

Coronavirus semi-emergency status in three areas of Japan

A huge inflatable pink cake with candles spouting rainbow flames glides through the Amsterdam canals as the Dutch capital celebrated the 20th anniversary of the world’s first legal same-sex marriages

Inflatable pink cake sails down canals as Amsterdam celebrates same-sex weddings
Hundreds gathered at Castlefield Bowl in Manchester on Wednesday night

Police break up Covid-19 rule breaking 'rave' at Castlefield Bowl in Manchester
Integrated Review of security, defence, development and foreign policy

Cryptic US military tweet was no code, it was toddler gibberish
Pro-democracy activist Lee Cheuk-yan holds placards as he arrives at a court in Hong Kong

Seven convicted in Hong Kong over 2019 pro-democracy protests

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Prime Minister's Questions allows MPs a chance to question the Prime Minister

What time is Prime Minister's Questions and which MPs will ask Boris Johnson a question?
The coronavirus vaccine developments haven't mentioned pregnancy safety as of yet

Covid vaccine and pregnancy: Can you have the coronavirus vaccine when pregnant?
The Green Party peer suggested a 6pm curfew for men

Peer Jenny Jones calls for 6pm curfew for men

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Vulnerable caller cannot get Covid jab despite writing to PM, ministers, council and NHS

Vulnerable caller cannot get Covid jab despite writing to PM, ministers, council and NHS
Sathnam Sanghera: UK race report 'contrived to reflect PM's views'

Sathnam Sanghera tells David Lammy: UK race report 'contrived to reflect PM's views'
Pimlico Academy parent calls out 'not very helpful' school policy amid 'racist' uniform row

Pimlico Academy parent explains protests over 'racist' school uniform
The race report is a political hit job on Black Lives Matter, argues caller

Caller brands landmark race report 'political hit job on Black Lives Matter'
The National Black Police Association which represents all black/ethnic minority police associations in the UK

'Police officers get information about black communities from negative media stereotypes'
UK race report represents a 'PR exercise' by Boris Johnson, argues union chief

UK race report represents a 'PR exercise' by Boris Johnson, argues union chief

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London