Five arrested following Sasha Johnson shooting

Black Lives Matter activist Sasha Johnson was shot in South London. Picture: PA

By Emma Soteriou

Five men have been arrested in connection with the shooting of Black Lives Matter activist Sasha Johnson.

Officers from the Violence Suppression Unit based in Southwark and Lambeth stopped a 17-year-old man on May 25. He was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

Further investigations led officers to Peckham, where three more men were arrested on suspicion of affray and possession with intent to supply Class B drugs.

A final man was arrested later that evening, on suspicion of affray and failing to stop for police, following police pursuit of a car.

All five have since been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remain in custody.

The 27-year-old Oxford graduate, Sasha Johnson, is fighting for her life in hospital after being injured at a party in Peckham, south-east London in the early hours of Sunday.

Searches are underway at two residential addresses in Peckham, and in relation to the car that was stopped.

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Leonard from the Met’s Specialist Crime who leads the investigation said: “While the investigation remains in its early stages, these arrests show that progress is being made.

“However, I would continue to appeal to those who may hold information about the events that led to Sasha receiving her horrific injuries, or about those responsible, to do the right thing and come forward and speak to police.”

The investigation was launched after police were made aware of gunshots heard in Consort Road, SE15, on May 23.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD1172/23MAY.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.