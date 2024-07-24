Five arrested in US Capitol building for attempting to disrupt Israeli PM Netanyahu's speech

Five people have been arrested inside the US Capitol building for attempting to disrupt an address by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

By Henry Moore

Five people have been arrested inside the US Capitol building for attempting to disrupt an address by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, police have said.

US Capitol Police said in a statement on social media: "Five people in the House Gallery just disrupted the Address during the Joint Meeting.

"All of them were immediately removed from the Gallery and arrested.

"Disrupting the Congress and demonstrating in the Congressional Buildings is against the law."

It comes after police deployed pepper spray as a large crowd protesting Israel's war in Gaza marched towards the US Capitol during Netanyahu's speech.

Meanwhile Palestinian-American Rep. Rashida Tlaib held a sign reading "guilty of genocide" on one side and "war criminal" on the other during Netanyahu's speech.

Palestinian-American Rep. Rashida Tlaib held a sign reading "guilty of genocide" on one side and "war criminal" on the other during Netanyahu's speech.

Thousands of protesters descended on Washington, carrying signs that read "arrest Netanyahu" and "end all US aid to Israel" and shouting "free, free Palestine".

Some tried to block the streets ahead of Mr Netanyahu's speech.

Police wearing gas marks blocked the crowd, which was calling for an end to the war that has killed more than 39,000 Palestinians, from getting closer to the Capitol.

US Capitol Police said in a post on X that some members of the crowd had become "violent" and had "failed to obey" orders to move back from the police line.

"We are deploying pepper spray toward anyone trying to break the law and cross that line," Capitol Police said.

Several protesters erected large effigies of political leaders. One depicted Mr Netanyahu in handcuffs and carrying a missile that read 'Made in the USA', while another, intended to represent President Joe Biden, had devil horns and blood dripping from its mouth.

Police lining Pennsylvania Avenue led away several protesters who were sitting in the street.

Protest leaders said six intersections leading to the Capitol have been "claimed by the Palestinian people".

Organisers had said in advance that they would try to block Mr Netanyahu's route to the building.

Thousands of protesters descended on Washington, carrying signs that read "arrest Netanyahu" and "end all US aid to Israel" and shouting "free, free Palestine".

Zeina Hutchinson, director of development for the Arab American Anti-Discrimination Committee, read out the names of several Palestinian journalists killed by the Israeli military.

"We protest this homicidal maniac, his supporters and his enablers," she shouted from the stage.

"And we demand his arrest."

Some of the demonstrations have condemned Israel, but others have expressed support while pressing Netanyahu to strike a ceasefire deal in the war with Hamas and bring home the hostages still being held by the militant group.

Dozens of protesters rallied outside Netanyahu's hotel on Monday evening after his arrival in Washington, and on Tuesday afternoon, hundreds of demonstrators staged a flashmob-style protest in the Cannon building, which houses offices of House members.

Organised by Jewish Voice for Peace, protesters wearing red T-shirts that read "Not In Our Name" took over the building's rotunda, sat on the floor, unfurled signs and chanted "Let Gaza Live".

After about half an hour, officers from the Capitol Police issued several warnings, then began arresting demonstrators - binding their hands with zip ties and leading them away one by one.

"I am the daughter of Holocaust survivors, and I know what a Holocaust looks like," said Jane Hirschmann, a native of Saugerties, New York, who drove down for the protest along with her two daughters - both of whom were arrested.

"When we say 'Never Again,' we mean never for anybody."