Five arrested in morning raids after boy, 16, stabbed to death in north-west London

Drekwon Patterson was stabbed to death in February. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Five men have been arrested in early morning raids after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death in north-west London.

The suspects, aged 18, two aged 21, one aged 27 and a 29-year-old, are being held on suspicion of conspiracy to murder Drekwon Patterson.

Drekwon was attacked in Wembley on the night of February 18 and died in hospital the following day.

Metropolitan Police officers raided nine addresses in north-west London at about 5am on Thursday.

An officer from the force's Territorial Support Group was pictured holding an electric shield, used to tackle dangerous dogs, as a warrant was executed in Harrow.

A black Ford Mondeo is believed to have been driven at Drekwon in Preston Road before he was chased by four people and stabbed to death.

Police have previously released images of a car seen driving away from the scene, which was later found burnt out, and a van spotted on CCTV stopping briefly nearby.

Detective Sergeant David Pearce said: "The success of today's operation was the result of a collaboration between a variety of specialist Met units supported by local officers to detain five violent men.

"We are committed to ensuring that those responsible for this murder are identified, apprehended and placed before the courts.

"We are pursuing additional lines of inquiry and urge anyone with any information, however small, to get in touch."

The five suspects are being held in custody at a police station in north-west London.

Anyone with information is urged to call the incident room on 020 8721 4622, 101 quoting CAD 8167/18Feb or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.