Five arrested in morning raids after boy, 16, stabbed to death in north-west London

8 April 2021, 17:11 | Updated: 8 April 2021, 17:59

Drekwon Patterson was stabbed to death in February
Drekwon Patterson was stabbed to death in February. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Five men have been arrested in early morning raids after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death in north-west London.

The suspects, aged 18, two aged 21, one aged 27 and a 29-year-old, are being held on suspicion of conspiracy to murder Drekwon Patterson.

Drekwon was attacked in Wembley on the night of February 18 and died in hospital the following day.

READ MORE: 12-year-old stabbed 'on bouncy castle' at birthday party

Metropolitan Police officers raided nine addresses in north-west London at about 5am on Thursday.

An officer from the force's Territorial Support Group was pictured holding an electric shield, used to tackle dangerous dogs, as a warrant was executed in Harrow.

A black Ford Mondeo is believed to have been driven at Drekwon in Preston Road before he was chased by four people and stabbed to death.

Police have previously released images of a car seen driving away from the scene, which was later found burnt out, and a van spotted on CCTV stopping briefly nearby.

Detective Sergeant David Pearce said: "The success of today's operation was the result of a collaboration between a variety of specialist Met units supported by local officers to detain five violent men.

"We are committed to ensuring that those responsible for this murder are identified, apprehended and placed before the courts.

"We are pursuing additional lines of inquiry and urge anyone with any information, however small, to get in touch."

The five suspects are being held in custody at a police station in north-west London.

Anyone with information is urged to call the incident room on 020 8721 4622, 101 quoting CAD 8167/18Feb or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

Latest News

See more Latest News

A National Guard soldier, centre, stands guard with deputies at the restricted vehicle entrance of the Hennepin County Government Centre (Jim Mone/AP)

George Floyd died because of lack of oxygen, expert tells court
Phillip Adams arrives for an NFL football game (Mark Zaleski/AP)

Former NFL player killed five people and then himself, report says
Violence has broken out in areas across Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland violence: Why has it broken out and what is being done?
Birds perch on the top of the US-Mexico border fence in Penitas, Texas (Dario Lopez-Mills/AP)

Record number of unaccompanied children picked up at US-Mexico border
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy shakes hands with a soldier as he visits the war-hit Donetsk region (AP)

Ukraine’s president visits conflict zone in east of country

The coronavirus memorial featuring a Captain Tom quote has been vandalised

Captain Sir Tom Moore Covid victims memorial vandalised in 'disgusting' attack

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison
How could vaccine passports work in the UK?

Vaccine passports: How will they work and will they be needed for the pub next week?
Boris Johnson will lead a press conference from 5pm today

Coronavirus: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference and what will he say?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The caller was speaking to LBC's Eddie Mair

Caller from Northern Ireland's stark warning following nights of violence
The commentator was speaking to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty

Northern Ireland was used as Brexit bargaining chip, commentator warns
The caller was speaking after a further night of violence in NI

LBC listeners branded this call on Northern Ireland 'brilliant' and 'insightful'
Emily Thornberry gave an impassioned response when asked if the UK had turned its back on the world

'Waving a flag and saying "Great Global Britain" is an empty gesture' - Emily Thornberry
The professor was speaking to LBC's Iain Dale

'AstraZeneca vaccine is safe, effective and prevents Covid,' professor tells LBC
Angry caller tears into Brexit amid disturbances in Northern Ireland

Angry caller tears into Brexit amid disturbances in Northern Ireland

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London