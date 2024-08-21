Tragic find: Five bodies found in hunt for Bayesian superyacht passengers as one still missing

Five bodies have been found in the search for missing Bayesian superyacht passengers. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren and Henry Moore

Five bodies were found on Wednesday afternoon in the search for the six missing passengers of the Bayesian superyacht after it sank on Monday.

Six people were marked as missing after the Bayesian sank off the coast in Sicily early on Monday morning.

They were: British tech tycoon Mike Lynch, his daughter Hannah, banker Jonathan Bloomer, his wife, Judy Bloomer, lawyer Chris Morvillo, and his wife, Neda Morvillo.

Italian officials confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that five bodies had been found, without naming them.

Four had been brought back to shore come nightfall on Wednesday.

It means that six of 22 people who were onboard the yacht are confirmed to have died, after the body of chef Recaldo Thomas was found earlier in the week.

Several media outlets have reported that Mr Lynch and Hannah have been identified among the people found, but this has not been confirmed by Italian authorities.

The search was called off at about 8.30pm local time (7.30pm UK time), and will resume on Thursday morning.

Sicily civil protection director-general Salvo Cocina said: "On behalf of myself and my colleagues, I would like to express my deepest sympathy to the families of the victims and express our condolences to them at this difficult time."

Divers of the Vigili del Fuoco, the Italian Corps. of Firefighters arrive with a body bag at the back of the boat in Porticello near Palermo, on August 21, 2024 two days after the British-flagged luxury yacht Bayesian san. Picture: Getty

Despite some reports from Italian and international media, authorities are yet to formally identify the bodies found in today's search.

This is likely because they are waiting to locate all six missing people before informing their families and confirming their identities.

Some 15 people were saved after the wreck.

The captain is recovering in hospital, and spoke for the first time since the wreck earlier this week.

Captain James Cutfield, 51, is a "well-respected" sailor and has worked on boats since he was a teen, his brother said.

Hopes are fading for the missing passengers as rescuers fear they are trapped inside the yacht.

It comes after Mr Cutfield, who is currently in hospital, spoke for the first time earlier in the week, telling local media of the abrupt nature of a water spout that caused the ship to sink.

“We just didn’t see it coming,” he said.

His brother, Mark, has since spoken out, saying he is a “very good sailor” and “very well-respected” in the Mediterranean.

Speaking to the NZ Herald, he confirmed that Mr Cutfield is still in hospital but not suffering from injuries “too dramatic”.

“He’s safe, he’s okay,” he said.

Mr Cutfield has been captaining luxury yachts for eight years and has worked in the industry for three decades.

James Cutfield. Picture: Facebook

Meanwhile, Italian prosecutors have opened an investigation into the disaster, seeking to establish why the boat sank and if any of the crew are criminally liable.

One expert at the scene in Sicily told reporters an early focus would be on whether the access hatches into the vessel were closed before the storm struck.

Sam Jefferson, editor of the magazine Sailing Today, said: “I would have said that the boat got hit very hard by the wind, it was pinned over on its side.

A rapid inflatable emergency lifeboat in Porticello Harbour on the Sicilian coast. Picture: Alamy

“I imagine all the doors were open because it was hot, so there were enough hatches and doors open that it filled with water very quickly and sank like that.

“The reason it got pinned over so hard was because the mast is huge.”

The Italian Coastguard has not ruled out the possibility that those missing.

Jeremy Bloomer, Jonathan Bloomer's twin brother, told the BBC: "It's a slow process and it will take time. So there might be air pockets, but we don't know. It's still wait and see, so fingers crossed".

The body recovered at the scene of the sinking on Monday was that of Canadian-Antiguan national Recaldo Thomas, who was working on the Bayesian superyacht, the Italian Coastguard told Sky News.

Italian emergency services prepare to head toward the area off the Sicilian coast where the search continues. Picture: Alamy

Gareth Williams, a friend of the chef, told the BBC: "I can talk for everyone that knew him when I say he was a well-loved, kind human being with a calm spirit."

Another friend, Eli Fuller, told the outlet Mr Thomas was "friends with everybody", "always positive" and "sought after" in his profession.

Bayesian was moored around half a mile off the coast of Porticello when it sank at around 5am local time on Monday as the area was hit by a storm.

Vincenzo Zagarola of the Italian Coastguard said the six missing tourists were feared dead.

Asked about the likelihood of them being alive, he said: "Never say never, but reasonably the answer should be not."

He told the PA news agency: "We think they are still inside the boat, that is our very hard idea.

"Our search and rescue activity by sea and air has gone on for around 36 hours.

"Of course, we do not exclude that they are not inside the boat, but we know the boat sank quickly.

"We suppose that the six people missing may not have had time to get out of the boat."

Mr Lynch, who founded software giant Autonomy in 1996, was cleared in June of conducting a massive fraud relating to the 11 billion US dollar (£8.64 billion) sale to US company Hewlett Packard.

The boat trip was a celebration of his acquittal.

The Financial Times reported that Mr Bloomer appeared at trial as a defence witness for Mr Lynch, while media reports suggest the pair are close friends.

A spokesperson for Morgan Stanley said the bank was "shocked and saddened" while Clifford Chance said it was a "tragic incident".

David Tabizel, Mr Lynch's Autonomy co-founder, told Sky News: "I'm just heartbroken for him and his family and I hope there's a miracle about to occur.

"If anyone has the resilience to survive this - he does. And I hope he's found an air pocket."

Mr Tabizel added: "He has been one of the most influential, intelligent and most honourable human beings I have ever had the honour of knowing."

The former school of Mr Lynch's daughter has said its "thoughts are with their family and everyone involved".

A spokesperson for Latymer Upper School in Hammersmith, west London, said: "We are all incredibly shocked by the news that Hannah and her father are among those missing in this tragic incident and our thoughts are with their family and everyone involved as we await further updates."

Ed Llewellyn, British ambassador to Italy, met some of the survivors of the sinking at a hotel.

Ayla Ronald, a New Zealand national working at Clifford Chance, survived the ordeal.

Her father Lin Ronald confirmed to the Telegraph she had been invited aboard as a thanks for assistance in Mr Lynch's recent court case.

Another of the survivors, British tourist Charlotte Emsley, told la Repubblica she held her one-year-old daughter, Sofia, to stop her from drowning.

Charlotte and Sofia were treated in hospital, as was Sofia's father, James Emsley.