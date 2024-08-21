Tragic find: Five bodies found in hunt for Bayesian superyacht passengers as one still missing

21 August 2024, 23:05

Five bodies have been found in the search for missing Bayesian superyacht passengers
Five bodies have been found in the search for missing Bayesian superyacht passengers. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren and Henry Moore

Five bodies were found on Wednesday afternoon in the search for the six missing passengers of the Bayesian superyacht after it sank on Monday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Six people were marked as missing after the Bayesian sank off the coast in Sicily early on Monday morning.

They were: British tech tycoon Mike Lynch, his daughter Hannah, banker Jonathan Bloomer, his wife, Judy Bloomer, lawyer Chris Morvillo, and his wife, Neda Morvillo.

Italian officials confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that five bodies had been found, without naming them.

Four had been brought back to shore come nightfall on Wednesday.

Read more: Sailing yachts like Mike Lynch’s are ‘unsinkable’, claims CEO of company that builds them

It means that six of 22 people who were onboard the yacht are confirmed to have died, after the body of chef Recaldo Thomas was found earlier in the week.

Several media outlets have reported that Mr Lynch and Hannah have been identified among the people found, but this has not been confirmed by Italian authorities.

The search was called off at about 8.30pm local time (7.30pm UK time), and will resume on Thursday morning.

Sicily civil protection director-general Salvo Cocina said: "On behalf of myself and my colleagues, I would like to express my deepest sympathy to the families of the victims and express our condolences to them at this difficult time."

Divers of the Vigili del Fuoco, the Italian Corps. of Firefighters arrive with a body bag at the back of the boat in Porticello near Palermo, on August 21, 2024 two days after the British-flagged luxury yacht Bayesian san
Divers of the Vigili del Fuoco, the Italian Corps. of Firefighters arrive with a body bag at the back of the boat in Porticello near Palermo, on August 21, 2024 two days after the British-flagged luxury yacht Bayesian san. Picture: Getty

Despite some reports from Italian and international media, authorities are yet to formally identify the bodies found in today's search.

This is likely because they are waiting to locate all six missing people before informing their families and confirming their identities.

Some 15 people were saved after the wreck.

The captain is recovering in hospital, and spoke for the first time since the wreck earlier this week.

Read more: Super-yacht tragedy: Who is still missing and who has been rescued? What is known so far

Captain James Cutfield, 51, is a "well-respected" sailor and has worked on boats since he was a teen, his brother said.

Hopes are fading for the missing passengers as rescuers fear they are trapped inside the yacht.

It comes after Mr Cutfield, who is currently in hospital, spoke for the first time earlier in the week, telling local media of the abrupt nature of a water spout that caused the ship to sink.

“We just didn’t see it coming,” he said.

His brother, Mark, has since spoken out, saying he is a “very good sailor” and “very well-respected” in the Mediterranean.

Speaking to the NZ Herald, he confirmed that Mr Cutfield is still in hospital but not suffering from injuries “too dramatic”.

“He’s safe, he’s okay,” he said.

Mr Cutfield has been captaining luxury yachts for eight years and has worked in the industry for three decades.

James Cutfield
James Cutfield. Picture: Facebook

Meanwhile, Italian prosecutors have opened an investigation into the disaster, seeking to establish why the boat sank and if any of the crew are criminally liable.

One expert at the scene in Sicily told reporters an early focus would be on whether the access hatches into the vessel were closed before the storm struck.

Sam Jefferson, editor of the magazine Sailing Today, said: “I would have said that the boat got hit very hard by the wind, it was pinned over on its side.

A rapid inflatable emergency lifeboat in Porticello Harbour on the Sicilian coast
A rapid inflatable emergency lifeboat in Porticello Harbour on the Sicilian coast. Picture: Alamy

“I imagine all the doors were open because it was hot, so there were enough hatches and doors open that it filled with water very quickly and sank like that.

“The reason it got pinned over so hard was because the mast is huge.”

The Italian Coastguard has not ruled out the possibility that those missing.

Jeremy Bloomer, Jonathan Bloomer's twin brother, told the BBC: "It's a slow process and it will take time. So there might be air pockets, but we don't know. It's still wait and see, so fingers crossed".

The body recovered at the scene of the sinking on Monday was that of Canadian-Antiguan national Recaldo Thomas, who was working on the Bayesian superyacht, the Italian Coastguard told Sky News.

Italian emergency services prepare to head toward the area off the Sicilian coast where the search continues
Italian emergency services prepare to head toward the area off the Sicilian coast where the search continues. Picture: Alamy

Gareth Williams, a friend of the chef, told the BBC: "I can talk for everyone that knew him when I say he was a well-loved, kind human being with a calm spirit."

Another friend, Eli Fuller, told the outlet Mr Thomas was "friends with everybody", "always positive" and "sought after" in his profession.

Bayesian was moored around half a mile off the coast of Porticello when it sank at around 5am local time on Monday as the area was hit by a storm.

Vincenzo Zagarola of the Italian Coastguard said the six missing tourists were feared dead.

Asked about the likelihood of them being alive, he said: "Never say never, but reasonably the answer should be not."

CCTV footage shows weather in Porticello on morning luxury yacht sank

He told the PA news agency: "We think they are still inside the boat, that is our very hard idea.

"Our search and rescue activity by sea and air has gone on for around 36 hours.

"Of course, we do not exclude that they are not inside the boat, but we know the boat sank quickly.

"We suppose that the six people missing may not have had time to get out of the boat."

Mr Lynch, who founded software giant Autonomy in 1996, was cleared in June of conducting a massive fraud relating to the 11 billion US dollar (£8.64 billion) sale to US company Hewlett Packard.

The boat trip was a celebration of his acquittal.

The Financial Times reported that Mr Bloomer appeared at trial as a defence witness for Mr Lynch, while media reports suggest the pair are close friends.

A spokesperson for Morgan Stanley said the bank was "shocked and saddened" while Clifford Chance said it was a "tragic incident".

David Tabizel, Mr Lynch's Autonomy co-founder, told Sky News: "I'm just heartbroken for him and his family and I hope there's a miracle about to occur.

"If anyone has the resilience to survive this - he does. And I hope he's found an air pocket."

Mr Tabizel added: "He has been one of the most influential, intelligent and most honourable human beings I have ever had the honour of knowing."

The former school of Mr Lynch's daughter has said its "thoughts are with their family and everyone involved".

A spokesperson for Latymer Upper School in Hammersmith, west London, said: "We are all incredibly shocked by the news that Hannah and her father are among those missing in this tragic incident and our thoughts are with their family and everyone involved as we await further updates."

Ed Llewellyn, British ambassador to Italy, met some of the survivors of the sinking at a hotel.

Ayla Ronald, a New Zealand national working at Clifford Chance, survived the ordeal.

Her father Lin Ronald confirmed to the Telegraph she had been invited aboard as a thanks for assistance in Mr Lynch's recent court case.

Another of the survivors, British tourist Charlotte Emsley, told la Repubblica she held her one-year-old daughter, Sofia, to stop her from drowning.

Charlotte and Sofia were treated in hospital, as was Sofia's father, James Emsley.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour - London, UK

'It filled me with a new sense of fear': Taylor Swift breaks silence on alleged Vienna terror plot

Far-right activists

Fast-tracked riot charges will 'add to the backlog' of sexual offences in criminal justice system

Ukrainian soldiers raising the country's flag.

Irish man fighting in Ukraine reported missing, presumed dead.

Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at North Carolina Aviation Museum

Trump appears behind bulletproof glass at first outdoor rally since shooting

Fifteen people were rescued from the 49-metre sailboat.

Sailing yachts like Mike Lynch’s are ‘unsinkable’, claims CEO of company that builds them

A police officer stands outside the residence of internet influencer Andrew Tate during an early morning police search raid on the outskirts of Bucharest, Romania

Police raid Andrew Tate’s home in Romania as new allegations emerge

Disney+

Disney drops 'absurd' opposition to grieving widower's lawsuit

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at North Carolina Aviation Museum.

Donald Trump holds first outdoor rally since failed assassination attempt

APTOPIX Israel Palestinians

Egypt expresses scepticism of Gaza ceasefire proposal

An outdoor stage is set encased with bulletproof glass

Trump holds first outdoor rally since assassination attempt

Emma Ramsay, 19

Pictured: British student, 19, who died after falling from Ibiza hotel balcony

Election 2024 Harris

Tim Walz and Bill Clinton to headline third day at Democratic convention

Claudiu-Carol Kondor was killed after a 'vanjacking'

'Unimaginable loss' Tributes made to 'beloved' Amazon driver killed during 'vanjacking' in Leeds

Jeremy Clarkson

Jeremy Clarkson reveals opening date for his new pub as locals voice traffic fears

Dorset Police responded after a girl was stabbed in Christchurch

Girl, 9, stabbed in street after playing with friend, as man and woman arrested

King Charles III Visits Southport To Meet Local Community And Emergency Services

King Charles meets families of three girls killed in Southport stabbing

Latest News

See more Latest News

A laptop screen showing Shein and a phone screen showing Temu

Shein sues Temu over copyright infringements as the feud between firms heats up

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their son Archie

Prince Harry 'wins' against Meghan Markle as couple makes major call over Archie and Lilibet
David Daintree, 53, was found dead at the scene

Man, 53, mauled to death at home by his own XL Bully

Grainy cctv image showing bus wreckage and emergency workers

At least 28 people dead as bus carrying Shiite pilgrims crashes in Iran

Bryony Gawith and her four children died in the fire

Pictured: mum and 3 children aged 1, 5 and 9 who died in 'deliberate' Bradford house fire as man arrested for murder
A Fenix team rescue worker places a helmet on Maryna Scherbyna as she and her children are evacuated as local people are moved from Selidove to safe areas in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine

Moscow comes under one of largest Ukrainian drone attacks but destroys them all

Australian silver medal cyclist Matthew Richardson has defected to Team GB.

Australian Olympic cyclist Matthew Richardson hits out at critics after shock defection to Team GB
The smugglers were caught despite jumping off the boat

Moment drug runners trying to smuggle 350 kilos of cocaine into UK jump into sea to escape police
Fresh raids have been conducted on the home of Andrew Tate

Police carry out fresh raids on Andrew Tate’s home in Romania as new allegations emerge involving minors
Two bodies have been found in the search for missing Bayesian superyacht passengers

Five bodies found in hunt for superyacht passengers with one still missing, as search ends for the day

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles met with survivors of the Southport attacks

King expresses 'sympathy and empathy' during visit to Southport to meet survivors of fatal knife attack
King Charles met with survivors of the Southport attacks

King Charles meets families and survivors in Southport after dance class attack that killed three young girls
London, England, UK. 29th May, 2024. King CHARLES III is seen leaving Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (Credit Image: © Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press Wire) EDITORIAL USAGE ONLY! Not for Commercial USAGE!

King Charles to meet families in Southport following fatal attack

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ms Belassie-Page argues we all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport

We all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport
We Need More Than Promises to Stop Violence Against Women and Girls.

End the epidemic: Why we need more than promises to stop violence against women and girls

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit