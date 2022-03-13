Five detained by police and boy, 13, hospitalised after 'alleged stabbing' in Worthing

The incident 'involved a number of young people' and took place on Chapel Road in Worthing. Picture: Google Maps/Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Five people have been detained and a 13-year-old boy has been taken to hospital after an alleged stabbing in Worthing, police have said.

Sussex Police said earlier they were responding to an incident "involving a number of young people".

Then in a statement posted to Twitter, the force said: "We've detained five people following an alleged stabbing in Chapel Road, Worthing.

"A 13-year-old boy has been taken to hospital for treatment.

"This is believed to be an isolated incident, with no threat to the wider community.

"Please contact us if you saw what happened."

Earlier the force said: "We are currently responding to an incident involving a number of young people in Worthing town centre.

"There is a large police presence including firearms officers.

"Please avoid this area and we will provide an update as soon as we can."

Photos on social media showed a large number of police vehicles.

Armed police officers were seen at the scene.