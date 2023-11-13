Five family members killed in house fire in west London

Channel Close, Hounslow. Picture: Google Maps

By Kieran Kelly

Five family members have died in a house fire in west London, the Metropolitan Police has said.

One person is unaccounted for, the force added.

Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters were called to the blaze in Channel Close, Hounslow, at 10.26pm on Sunday, London Fire Brigade said.

The ground floor and first floors of the mid-terraced house were destroyed by the fire and part of the roof was also damaged.

Five people on the first floor of the building were pronounced dead at the scene, the brigade said.

One man left the property before emergency crews arrived and was later taken to hospital. One person remains unaccounted for.

London Fire Commissioner Andy Roe said: "This is a terribly sad incident and the thoughts of all of us at London Fire Brigade are with the family, friends and all those affected at this difficult time.

"Staff will be in the local community today to offer support and advice where needed.

"The welfare of our staff is very important and all those involved will be offered support from our counselling and trauma service."

The blaze was brought under control by 01.25am on Monday.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.