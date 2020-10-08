Five Greek islands added to travel quarantine exemption list

8 October 2020, 18:07

File photo: Arrivals from five Greek islands will no longer have to self-isolate
File photo: Arrivals from five Greek islands will no longer have to self-isolate. Picture: PA

By Megan White

Five Greek islands have been added to the Government's quarantine exemption list, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said.

Arrivals in England from Lesvos, Santorini, Serifos, Tinos and Zakynthos - also known as Zante - will no longer have to self-isolate for 14 days from 4am on Saturday following a decrease in cases.

No countries are being removed from the travel corridor list.

Read more: UK coronavirus cases jump by 17,540 - 3,400 more than yesterday

Read more: Coronavirus deadlier than flu and pneumonia combined, ONS figures show

Italy maintains its exemption despite currently recording a seven-day rate of 31.6 coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

A rate of 20 is the threshold above which ministers have considered triggering quarantine conditions.

But the policy may be changing as the UK's own rate now exceeds 150.

Wales and Northern Ireland have separate lists of Greek islands which are exempt, whereas Scotland imposes restrictions on arrivals from the whole of the country.

On Wednesday, the Government unveiled a task force to develop a coronavirus testing system for travellers arriving in the UK.

The group will identify options to reduce the self-isolation period.

The UK's travel sector has repeatedly called for testing at airports to be introduced as a way of reducing quarantine periods for those who get a negative result.

Meanwhile, Italy has introduced compulsory coronavirus testing for UK visitors.

Minister of health Roberto Speranza announced that arrivals from European countries "at greater risk for Covid-19" - such as the UK, France and Spain - must provide evidence of a negative test taken in the 72 hours prior to travel.

Visitors unable to provide proof of a negative result at the border have to take a test in Italy.

Some airports offer free tests. Travellers are not be allowed to leave until they have received their result.

Anyone who tests positive is quarantined until two consecutive negative results are recorded.

The UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said: "The time spent in quarantine can vary greatly from a few days to several weeks. Travellers should be prepared for this eventuality."

Visitors who arrive at airports where testing is not available are required to self-isolate and take a test at an alternative facility within 48 hours.

Fines can be issues to people who do not comply.

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

See more Latest News

Broadway

Tony Award nominations to be announced on October 15

Armenia Azerbaijan

Armenia says cathedral shelled in clashes with Azerbaijan

President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden during the first presidential debate

Trump vows not to participate in virtual debate with Biden

Poet Louise Gluck, who has been awarded the Nobel Prize for literature, with Barack Obama in 2015

American poet Louise Gluck wins Nobel literature prize

Election 2020 Debate

Pence and Harris spar over Covid-19 in civil vice presidential debate
Bear 747, winner of Fat Bear Week

Winner of ‘fattest bear’ competition crowned ahead of hibernation season

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rules for pubs differ across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland

Coronavirus: What are the new lockdown rules Boris Johnson is to announce?
Shops will be expected to follow strict two-metre social distancing rules

Coronavirus lockdown: What are the new restrictions in Scotland?
Dougie Cook, from the housekeeping team, cleans the St Enoch Clock in the Antonine Centre in Cumbernauld

Daylight Saving Time: When do the clocks go back and is this the last time?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien caller explains why NHS test and trace "doesn't work"

James O'Brien caller explains why NHS test and trace 'doesn't work'
James O'Brien caller: "International test and trace app was available since February"

James O'Brien caller: "International test and trace app was available since February"
'You're not much fun' - Nick Ferrari confronts caller who wants Halloween trick-or-treating banned

Nick Ferrari challenges caller who wants Halloween trick-or-treating cancelled
Consultant enlightens James O'Brien on measures UK should have taken in lockdown

Consultant enlightens James O'Brien on measures UK should have taken in lockdown
James O'Brien fears failure to use first lockdown wisely will mean mass rejection of second lockdown

James O'Brien fears "failure to use first lockdown wisely" will mean mass rejection of second lockdown
'Where's your data?': Nick Ferrari confronts Robert Jenrick over 10pm curfew

'Where's your data?': Nick Ferrari grills Robert Jenrick over 10pm curfew

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London