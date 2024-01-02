Five killed on coast guard aircraft that crashed into Japanese passenger plane carrying hundreds of people

The passenger plane burst into flames. Picture: NHK/Social media

By Will Taylor

Five people have been killed on a Japanese coast guard aircraft that collided with a passenger plane which burst into flames.

The pilot managed to escape the crash but has been severely injured in the incident at Haneda airport near Tokyo.

An official from the service told Japanese media their aircraft was preparing to fly to Niigata on a mercy mission after the devastating series of earthquakes, which left at least 48 people dead.

Rescuers are scrambling to pull any survivors from the rubble in the country's west.

Footage shows the Japan Airlines aircraft, an A350 which had 379 people aboard, ablaze and a fireball emerging as it speeds down the runway.

All escaped without serious injuries, including eight children.

The plane, JAL 516, had taken off from the northern island of Hokkaido with 367 passengers, and all were evacuated along with 12 crew members.

It left New Chitose airport in Sapporo at 4pm (7am UK) and was due to land at 5.40pm.

The aircraft broke in two during the blaze. Picture: Screengrab

Firefighters were on the runway tackling the blaze, which burned the plane into two sections as it snapped in half.

"We are currently assessing the extent of the damage," the airline said.

The British embassy in Japan said: "We are aware of a fire on a JAL flight at Haneda airport. We are in touch with the authorities."

Japan has endured a devastating start to 2024, as about 50 earthquakes devastated the western part of the country's centre. The largest measured a magnitude of 7.6.

Besides the current death toll of 48, rescuers are racing against time to save anyone who could be trapped under the rubble.

Tsunami warnings were also issued - though the country survived a repeat of the devastating waves of 2011.