Five killed on coast guard aircraft that crashed into Japanese passenger plane carrying hundreds of people

2 January 2024, 12:02 | Updated: 2 January 2024, 12:04

The plane burst into flames
The passenger plane burst into flames. Picture: NHK/Social media

By Will Taylor

Five people have been killed on a Japanese coast guard aircraft that collided with a passenger plane which burst into flames.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The pilot managed to escape the crash but has been severely injured in the incident at Haneda airport near Tokyo.

An official from the service told Japanese media their aircraft was preparing to fly to Niigata on a mercy mission after the devastating series of earthquakes, which left at least 48 people dead.

Rescuers are scrambling to pull any survivors from the rubble in the country's west.

Footage shows the Japan Airlines aircraft, an A350 which had 379 people aboard, ablaze and a fireball emerging as it speeds down the runway.

All escaped without serious injuries, including eight children.

Read more: At least 48 people dead in Japan earthquake, as rescuers 'battle against time' to free survivors from rubble

The plane, JAL 516, had taken off from the northern island of Hokkaido with 367 passengers, and all were evacuated along with 12 crew members.

It left New Chitose airport in Sapporo at 4pm (7am UK) and was due to land at 5.40pm.

The aircraft broke in two during the blaze
The aircraft broke in two during the blaze. Picture: Screengrab

Firefighters were on the runway tackling the blaze, which burned the plane into two sections as it snapped in half.

"We are currently assessing the extent of the damage," the airline said.

The British embassy in Japan said: "We are aware of a fire on a JAL flight at Haneda airport. We are in touch with the authorities."

Japan has endured a devastating start to 2024, as about 50 earthquakes devastated the western part of the country's centre. The largest measured a magnitude of 7.6.

Besides the current death toll of 48, rescuers are racing against time to save anyone who could be trapped under the rubble.

Tsunami warnings were also issued - though the country survived a repeat of the devastating waves of 2011.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A snow blast is set to sweep the UK

Exact date snow blast to sweep UK as Met Office issues 'danger to life' warning due to Storm Henk

Israel Palestinians

Israel to defend itself at court over genocide claim

Japan Plane Fire

Five crew members dead after planes collide at Tokyo airport

Wetherspoon have also slashed the prices for their refillable hot drinks, with Lavazza coffee, tea, and hot chocolate, priced at £1.29

Wetherspoons pints priced at just £1.99 from today in January sale - is your favourite drink included?

South Korea Politician Attacked

South Korean opposition leader in hospital after assassination attempt

Wood repeatedly drove at her fiance, killing him

Shocking footage captures moment student, 23, drives at fiance repeatedly before killing him after losing temper

Pistorius was jailed for killing Reeva Steenkamp

Inside the fortress mansion that killer Paralympian Oscar Pistorius will call home as he's due for release in days

Liam Warlow avoided jail for the offence

Predator avoids jail despite being caught on CCTV trying to film teen girl undressing in water park changing room

Alice Wood ran over her boyfriend after driving home from a party

Student, 23, found guilty of murder after 'losing her temper' and running over fiancé

Gary Glitter could be freed within weeks

Gary Glitter could be released from jail within weeks following behind closed doors parole hearing

Edward Catmur intended to fell run from Dufton to Cross Fell and Hartside Cross before he went missing.

Body found in search for missing fell runner in the North Pennines

A Japan Airlines plane on fire on the runway of Tokyo’s Haneda airport

Japanese coast guard members missing after runway collision with passenger plane

Junior doctors are on strike for six days

NHS facing 'one of the most difficult starts to the year' amid strikes and winter viruses

Japan Earthquake

Powerful earthquakes leave at least 48 dead along Japan’s western coast

16-year-old Luke Littler has reached the World Darts Championship semi-finals.

‘The dream carries on’: Luke Littler’s girlfriend sings his praises as darts player faces championship semi-final

Russia Ukraine War

At least four killed as Russia targets Ukraine’s two largest cities

Latest News

See more Latest News

Muhammad Yunus

Bangladesh court jails Nobel Peace Prize winner for violating labour laws

Prince Andrew set to be named in new court papers relating to Jeffrey Epstein

Prince Andrew set to be named in court papers relating to Jeffrey Epstein - but will not face another sex assault trial
The plane burst into flames

Miracle of Flight 516: Dramatic rescue of 379 passengers and crew after plane erupts in fireball at Tokyo airport
Windy weather continues after Storm Gerrit hit the UK at the end of December.

Back to work weather warnings: Maps show 300mile wall of rain and 65mph gales as Storm Henk hits Britain
Russia Ukraine War

Ukraine’s two largest cities struck by Russian missiles

A girl has been attacked in the metaverse

Police investigate 'rape' in metaverse after group of men attack girl in virtual reality room
The government is aiming to slash the number of small boat crossings to zero in 2024

Government aiming for no small boat crossings at all in 2024 after big reduction last year, James Cleverly says
Never mind the muzzle - let’s cull XL bully dogs, writes Johnny Jenkins

Never mind the muzzles - authorities must track down and cull every XL bully dog

Harry was stabbed to death just ahead of midnight

'His dinner's still in the oven': Family devastated after teen Harry Pitman killed on Primrose Hill on New Year's Eve
Israel Palestinians

Israel signals change in tactics as it withdraws some troops from Gaza

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

William and Kate shared never-before-seen images

William and Kate share never-before-seen pictures of family in royal 2023 roundup video

The biggest stories of 2023.

The biggest stories of 2023: Mystery disappearances, the Coronation and the start of the Israel-Hamas war
It's been a tumultuous year for the Royal Family

From Spare to King Charles' Coronation: The biggest royal stories of 2023

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors
Travel disruption

Dean Dunham explains what you're entitled to if your Christmas travel plans are disrupted amid festive chaos
Dawn French speaks to Andrew Marr.

'Posh people have to prove themselves to me', says comedian Dawn French in conversation with Andrew Marr
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit