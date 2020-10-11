Manchester MPs write to PM in protest at plans for three-tier covid rules

Manchester faces being placed into 'tier three' of the new restrictions. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Five Manchester MPs have written to the Prime Minister to argue against his plans to impose a new 'three-tier' set of restrictions that will apply to cities in the north of England.

Lucy Powell MP, Jeff Smith MP, Mike Kane MP, Afzal Khan MP and Graham Stringer MP wrote to Mr Johnson and the Chancellor to object to the city being placed in ‘tier three’ saying blanket closures to hospitality and other proposed measures will not work to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The letter states: “We understand the difficult decisions involved. However we are very concerned that the proposals for blanket closures in hospitality and other measures would not meet this objective [keeping the virus under control].

“The data on where infections are occurring would not seem to support a rationale for your proposed measures.

“As you will know, a large proportion of our recent increase in infection are amongst our student population, now being managed in confined ‘households’ mostly in halls of residence.”

