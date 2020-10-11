Manchester MPs write to PM in protest at plans for three-tier covid rules

11 October 2020, 13:10 | Updated: 11 October 2020, 13:15

Manchester faces being placed into 'tier three' of the new restrictions
Manchester faces being placed into 'tier three' of the new restrictions. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Five Manchester MPs have written to the Prime Minister to argue against his plans to impose a new 'three-tier' set of restrictions that will apply to cities in the north of England.

Lucy Powell MP, Jeff Smith MP, Mike Kane MP, Afzal Khan MP and Graham Stringer MP wrote to Mr Johnson and the Chancellor to object to the city being placed in ‘tier three’ saying blanket closures to hospitality and other proposed measures will not work to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The letter states: “We understand the difficult decisions involved. However we are very concerned that the proposals for blanket closures in hospitality and other measures would not meet this objective [keeping the virus under control].

“The data on where infections are occurring would not seem to support a rationale for your proposed measures.

“As you will know, a large proportion of our recent increase in infection are amongst our student population, now being managed in confined ‘households’ mostly in halls of residence.”

This story is being updated

Latest News

See more Latest News

British Medical Association chairman Dr Nagpaul spoke on LBC's Swarbrick on Sunday.

BMA calls for face masks in offices as people 'let down their guard' at work
An Atlas Centaur 7 rocket on the launchpad at Cape Canaveral

Mystery ‘asteroid’ thought to be old rocket from 1966 moon mission
Professor Sunetra Gupta spoke on LBC's Swarbrick on Sunday

Don’t lock up students, let them enjoy university says Oxford epidemiologist
A house burns after shelling by Azerbaijan’s artillery

Azerbaijan and Armenia report shelling of cities despite truce
Virus Outbreak India

India passes seven million coronavirus cases

Robert Jenrick alongside LBC's Tom Swarbrick

Government backs councils taking control of test and trace - Robert Jenrick

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Over 50,000 people have died in England and Wales

Coronavirus UK: the key statistics you need to know

An employee pulls a pint in the Tib Street Tavern in Manchester, as Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak announces the new furlough scheme

Furlough: Who can apply for Rishi Sunak's new job support scheme?
The Chancellor is expected to make a statement this afternoon

What time is Rishi Sunak's Jobs Support Scheme statement and what is he expected to say?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andy Burnham: Chancellor's support package will 'level down' North of England

Andy Burnham: Chancellor's support package will 'level down' North of England
Influence of social media 'a real concern' for youth mental health

Influence of social media 'a real concern' for youth mental health
Caller in Spain instructs Brits to 'stop moaning' over mandatory masks

Caller in Spain instructs Brits to 'stop moaning' over mandatory masks
'Black History Month shows opportunities for British society to improve'

'Black History Month shows opportunities for British society to improve'
Race quotas in education will see rise in extremism, Maajid Nawaz fears

Race quotas in education will see rise in extremism, Maajid Nawaz fears
Maajid Nawaz: Mandatory masks could break public trust in pandemic response

Maajid Nawaz: Mandatory masks could break trust in Covid response

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London