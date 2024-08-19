Five motorcyclists die in two horror crashes on major road less than an hour apart

The three motorcyclists were killed in a multi-vehicle crash on the A53 between Buxton and Leek at around 9:45am yesterday. Picture: alamy

By Katy Ronkin

Five motorcyclists have died in two crashes less than an hour apart near the same Derbyshire town.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The three motorcyclists were killed in a multi-vehicle crash on the A53 between Buxton and Leek at around 9:45am yesterday.

Less than an hour later, at 10:20am two motorcyclists died at the scene of a crash with a car on the A6 near Buxton and Dove Holes in Derbyshire.

The initial crash involved three Ducati motorbikes, a van, and a car.

The motorcyclists, all men in their 50s, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Part of the A53 was closed on Sunday night. Picture: Google Maps

Read more: Boys aged four and two rushed to hospital after being hit by a van in morning crash

Read more: Pictured: Schoolgirl, 9, killed after being hit by bus as 'drug-driver' arrested

In a statement, Derbyshire Police said: "The driver of the van, and two people from the car, were also taken to hospital.

"Their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

"We are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dashcam footage."

The police added that the family of the deceased in each crash "are aware and our thoughts with them at this time.”

It comes as two young boys aged four and two were rushed to hospital on Friday after being hit by a van in Essex.

The four-year-old was taken to be treated for “serious head injuries” after the incident which took place at around 8am in Basildon.

The van driver stopped at the scene but Essex Police have called for anyone with information regarding the incident to contact them immediately.