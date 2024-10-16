Five people killed - including two children - in horror motorway crash as third child left seriously injured

The crash happened on the M6 northbound past Tebay Services. Picture: @Islesy123/X

By Emma Soteriou

Five people have been killed - including two children - in a horror motorway crash.

Officers were called to the incident on the M6 Northbound past Tebay Services just after 4pm on Tuesday.

The collision involved two vehicles, a Skoda and a Toyota, Cumbria police said.

The driver of the Skoda, a man from Cambridgeshire, died at the scene.

The driver of the Toyota, a man, a woman and two children from Glasgow, were also pronounced dead at the scene.

A third child in the Toyota was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle with serious injuries.

The motorway was closed for nearly 12 hours overnight but reopened in the early hours of this morning.

Pictures shared by drivers on the road show huge traffic jams leading up to the crash site where grey smoke can be seen billowing into the air.

Five people and two children have been killed in a horrific motorway crash with the third youngster rushed to hospital. This image is taken by a driver on the road as smoke can be seen billowing from the crash site. Picture: @Islesy123/X

Yesterday a statement on Cumbria Constabulary website read: "The M6 Northbound is closed from J36 to J39. Officers were called to the incident at 4:04pm today.

"The road may be closed for some time, drivers are asked to seek alternative routes."

Cumbria Police said in a statement: "The families of those involved are being supported by specially trained officers." The road reopened early on Wednesday.

Following the crash, a post on National Highways North-west X account following the incident read: "M6 northbound is closed between J36 and J39 - btwn Milton, Milnthorpe and Wickersgill and Oddendale - due to a v serious collision.

"Info from scene indicates this closure will remain in place for a number of hours and Air Ambulance teams are in attendance."

The M6 Northbound fully reopened in the early hours of Wednesday following the incident.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the fatal collision.

Anyone with information relating to the incident can report online, quoting incident number 146 of October 15, 2024, or phone on 101.