Breaking News

At least five people shot at school in Sweden as police respond to 'serious violent crime'

Breaking News. Picture: Global

By Henry Moore

Five people have been shot at a school in Sweden, police have said.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The suspected shooting took place in the city of Örebro, with reports claiming the gunman opened fire with an automatic weapon.

Shots were reported at Risbergska school at around 1pm on Tuesday.

The school was placed on lockdown with police spokesperson Lars Hedelin telling media there is a "danger to life" warning in place.

Police say the extent of the injuries remains unclear.

"This is currently seen as an attempted murder, arson and aggravated weapons offence," police said in a statement.

The Associated Press said the school was an adult education centre.

These centres are attended primarily by people who did not finish primary or secondary school.

Swedish justice minister Gunnar Strömmer told SVT Örebro that the situation was “very serious,” and the response to the incident was still under way.

He added that the Swedish government remains in close contact with the authorities.

This is a breaking story, more follows...