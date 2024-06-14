Five Scotland fans injured in horror crash after 'forgetting Germany drives on right'

Five Scotland fans were injured after their car was involved in a head-on collision in Germany. Picture: tv-niederrhein

By StephenRigley

Five Scotland fans travelling to Euro 2024 have been injured in a head-on car collision after allegedly forgetting that vehicles are driven on the right side of the road in Germany.

Two of the supporters are reported to have been seriously injured in the crash near Weeze airport, about 45 miles from Dusseldorf.

Emergency crews, including four ambulances rushed to the scene on Thursday night, and pictures from the scene show multiple casualties being treated on the road and on a grass bank.

The fans had taken a flight from Edinburgh and picked up a rental car from the airport. Reports say they ended up smashing into a black Mercedes and its driver was also treated at the scene for injuries.

The vehicles following the crash. Picture: tv-niederrhein

A source told the Daily Record: "They landed in Weeze with Ryanair from Edinburgh at 11pm. They picked up their rental car directly at Weeze Airport, packed numerous suitcases and drove off, but forgot that in Germany you drive on the right.

"At the airport, after just a few hundred metres of driving, they crashed head-on into an oncoming Mercedes. All five football fans were injured, some seriously, and had to receive emergency medical care at the scene of the accident before being transported to various hospitals.

"Numerous rescue teams were on duty until 2am this morning; the two vehicles were totally damaged and had to be rescued."

Scotland, who have never made it out of the group stage in their previous 11 tournament appearances, open the Euros against the hosts in Munich tonight.

They also face Hungary and Switzerland in Group A with an estimated 100,000 fans making the trip.