Five people stabbed and 35 police officers injured as Notting Hill Carnival 'Adults' Day' comes to an end

Revellers attend Notting Hill Carnival on August 26, 2024 in London, United Kingdom. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Five people were stabbed and almost 40 police officers injured as thousands flocked to London for Notting Hill Carnival’s “adults’ day.”

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that, as of 10:45pmpm, 230 people in total where arrested during the Carnival on Monday.

Five people were stabbed and one incident involving a corrosive substance took place. Two of the stabbing victims remain in a life-threatening condition.

A Met statement read: "There are only a small number of people left in the vicinity of Carnival.

"Officers remain in the area to ensure any further incidents can be dealt with. Throughout the day, officers have used their search powers to take weapons off the streets and prevent additional serious violence.

"Three firearms have been recovered, two at Carnival and one during a vehicle stop in Harrow involving individuals believed to be on their way to the event.

"As of 22:50hrs there had been five stabbings, two incidents where victims sustained slash wounds and one incident involving a corrosive substance. Two of those who were stabbed are in a life threatening condition.

"The 32-year-old woman stabbed on Sunday also remains in a life threatening condition. There were 35 officers injured. They are receiving our full support."

Performers in costume take part in the main parade of the Notting Hill Carnival. Picture: Getty

In total, the police statistics from the day include:

49 x possession of an offensive weapon

37 x assault on an emergency worker

8 x sexual offences

9 x violence with injury

15 x other violence

1 x possession of a firearm

2 x vehicle crime

1 x harassment

11 x possession with intent to supply drugs

9 x possession of class A drugs

40 x possession of class B drugs

4 x possession of nitrous oxide

6 x possession of drugs (other)

2 x theft from a person

3 x other theft offences

11 x public order offences

22 x other offences

Police detain a man at Notting Hill Carnival. Picture: Alamy

The 32-year-old stabbed on Sunday remains in hospital alongside a man, 29, who was injured in a separate knife attack at the festival.

A 24-year-old man was the third victim of a stabbing on Sunday - and his condition is unknown.

Met spokesperson Commander Charmain Brenyah said she had grown up near where the event is held in west London and has "many happy memories of the music, costumes, floats and fantastic atmosphere".

But she added: "Sadly, however, we know that for a minority of people, Carnival is an opportunity to commit crime or to seek out violent confrontation."

The Met said it will be deploying a specialist crowd management cell for the second year in a row, to monitor crowd density and flow.

Rick Prior, chair of the Metropolitan Police Federation, said many "hard-working" officers will be "missing valuable time to rest and be at home with loved ones" to police the event.

"We wish our hard-working colleagues a safe and secure policing operation at the Notting Hill Carnival," he said.

"Many are missing valuable time to rest and be at home with loved ones to work across the bank holiday weekend at this demanding event."