Five people stabbed and 35 police officers injured as Notting Hill Carnival 'Adults' Day' comes to an end

26 August 2024, 23:38

Revellers attend Notting Hill Carnival on August 26, 2024 in London, United Kingdom.
Revellers attend Notting Hill Carnival on August 26, 2024 in London, United Kingdom. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Five people were stabbed and almost 40 police officers injured as thousands flocked to London for Notting Hill Carnival’s “adults’ day.”

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that, as of 10:45pmpm, 230 people in total where arrested during the Carnival on Monday.

Five people were stabbed and one incident involving a corrosive substance took place. Two of the stabbing victims remain in a life-threatening condition.

A Met statement read: "There are only a small number of people left in the vicinity of Carnival.

"Officers remain in the area to ensure any further incidents can be dealt with. Throughout the day, officers have used their search powers to take weapons off the streets and prevent additional serious violence.

"Three firearms have been recovered, two at Carnival and one during a vehicle stop in Harrow involving individuals believed to be on their way to the event.

"As of 22:50hrs there had been five stabbings, two incidents where victims sustained slash wounds and one incident involving a corrosive substance. Two of those who were stabbed are in a life threatening condition.

"The 32-year-old woman stabbed on Sunday also remains in a life threatening condition. There were 35 officers injured. They are receiving our full support."

Performers in costume take part in the main parade of the Notting Hill Carnival
Performers in costume take part in the main parade of the Notting Hill Carnival. Picture: Getty

In total, the police statistics from the day include:

  • 49 x possession of an offensive weapon
  • 37 x assault on an emergency worker
  • 8 x sexual offences
  • 9 x violence with injury
  • 15 x other violence
  • 1 x possession of a firearm
  • 2 x vehicle crime
  • 1 x harassment
  • 11 x possession with intent to supply drugs
  • 9 x possession of class A drugs
  • 40 x possession of class B drugs
  • 4 x possession of nitrous oxide
  • 6 x possession of drugs (other)
  • 2 x theft from a person
  • 3 x other theft offences
  • 11 x public order offences
  • 22 x other offences
Police detain a man at Notting Hill Carnival
Police detain a man at Notting Hill Carnival. Picture: Alamy

The 32-year-old stabbed on Sunday remains in hospital alongside a man, 29, who was injured in a separate knife attack at the festival.

A 24-year-old man was the third victim of a stabbing on Sunday - and his condition is unknown.

Met spokesperson Commander Charmain Brenyah said she had grown up near where the event is held in west London and has "many happy memories of the music, costumes, floats and fantastic atmosphere".

But she added: "Sadly, however, we know that for a minority of people, Carnival is an opportunity to commit crime or to seek out violent confrontation."

The Met said it will be deploying a specialist crowd management cell for the second year in a row, to monitor crowd density and flow.

Rick Prior, chair of the Metropolitan Police Federation, said many "hard-working" officers will be "missing valuable time to rest and be at home with loved ones" to police the event.

"We wish our hard-working colleagues a safe and secure policing operation at the Notting Hill Carnival," he said.

"Many are missing valuable time to rest and be at home with loved ones to work across the bank holiday weekend at this demanding event."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Oasis lead singer Liam Gallagher and brother Noel Gallagher

Oasis to ‘announce four Wembley shows’ as iconic band seemingly confirm reunion

Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Diddy asks judge to throw out lawsuit of producer who accused him of abuse

President Joe Biden

Biden speaks with Modi about Indian premier’s visit to Ukraine

Telegram founder and CEO Pavel Durov

Emmanuel Macron: Arrest of Telegram founder was 'not a political decision'

Trump

Special counsel urges appeals court to reinstate Trump classified documents case

Revellers attend Notting Hill Carnival on August 26, 2024 in London, United Kingdom.

One person stabbed and 145 arrests made as thousands flock to Notting Hill Carnival's 'adult's day'

Exclusive
Edinburgh, Scotland, UK.

Edinburgh Festival Fringe chief warns LBC ‘disgraceful national embarrassment’ looming as artists priced out

Rescuers at the scene in Porticello, Sicily

‘Prosecutors probing captain of superyacht that sank off Sicily’

Seven of the Bayesian superyacht's passengers died in the incident

Captain of Mike Lynch’s yacht 'under investigation for manslaughter'

A damaged children's playground following an air attack, in the Odesa region, on August 26, 2024,

At least six dead in massive Russian attack across Ukraine

APTOPIX Iceland Cave Collapse

Police in Iceland call off search at collapsed ice cave

Bryony Gawith and her children died in the fire

Bradford fire: Four more arrested over blaze that killed mum and three children

Ukrainian soldiers on guard with a machine gun in Kyiv

Ukraine president says Russian bombardment involved 100 missiles and 100 drones

Former home secretary Suella Braverman as a guest presenter on LBC's mid-morning programme

Suella Braverman does not think that 'as ex-Home Secretary she stirred up a lot of trouble'

Sven-Goran Eriksson

'A true gentleman': 'Golden Generation' stars lead tributes as former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson dies aged 76

Iceland Rescue teams at the scene of the Cave Collapse

Two people still missing after tourist killed in Iceland ice cave collapse

Latest News

See more Latest News

A second fire has broken out at an apartment block in east London

Fire crews leave the scene of second apartment block fire at Canary Wharf, hours after earlier fire in Dagenham
A vehicle torched by gunmen after they killed passengers on a highway in Musakhail in Pakistan's volatile Baluchistan province

Gunmen kill dozens in multiple attacks in south-western Pakistan

Web developer Farham Asif was accused of cyberterrorism for his alleged role in spreading misinformation that led to widespread rioting in the UK

Pakistani judge acquits man of spreading misinformation that sparked riots in UK

Sven-Goran Eriksson has died at the age of 76

Former England football manager Sven-Goran Eriksson dies aged 76

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz lays a flower near the scene of the fatal knife attack in Solingen

German leader vows tougher knife laws and more deportations after fatal attack

John Alfred Tinniswood with his official Guinness World Records certificate

World's oldest man celebrates his 112th birthday - and shares reason for long life

The Royal Malaysian Navy's fast attack ship KD Pendekar

Malaysian naval attack ship sinks after hitting unknown object

An Uber sign at the company's headquarters in San Francisco

Dutch watchdog fines Uber £245m over inadequate protection of drivers’ data

People look at vehicles torched by gunmen in Musakhail in south-western Pakistan's Baluchistan province

Gunmen kill at least 31 people in two separate attacks in south-western Pakistan

Fires burn on board the oil tanker Sounion in the Red Sea

Greek-flagged tanker burning after Houthi attacks, but no sign of oil spill

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles has taken advice from spiritual leaders to consider repairing his relationship with his son, it has been claimed.

King Charles 'open to truce with Harry' after receiving advice from religious leaders

Harry and Meghan went on a four-day trip to Colombia

Prince Harry and Meghan reveal their gifts to Colombia following quasi-royal tour

The Queen met Donald Trump twice.

Donald Trump rejects claims Queen Elizabeth found him rude: 'I was her favourite president'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ms Belassie-Page argues we all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport

We all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport
We Need More Than Promises to Stop Violence Against Women and Girls.

End the epidemic: Why we need more than promises to stop violence against women and girls

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit