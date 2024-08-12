Five-time Olympic medallist Tom Daley announces his retirement from diving

Great Britain's Tom Daley arrives by Eurostar into London St. Pancras International train station after competing at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Five-time Olympic medallist Tom Daley has announced his retirement from diving.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

He announced his retirement in an interview with British Vogue magazine after returning from Paris.

“It was emotional at the end, up there on the platform, knowing it was going to be my last competitive dive," he said.

"But I have to make the decision at some point, and it feels like the right time. It’s the right time to call it a day.”

Daley brought home a silver medal in this year's 10 metre synchronised diving.

The 30-year-old, who won gold at Tokyo in 2021, revealed he had decided to call time on his career.

Daley, who added a fifth Olympic medal to his collection with silver in the 10m synchro event in Paris, said: "It feels very, very surreal. I felt so incredibly nervous going into this, knowing it was my last Olympics."

Read more: Hottest day of the year confirmed as temperatures hit 32C in Surrey and are expected to rise further

Read more: 12-year-olds carrying knives in UK's most popular holiday hotspots as boy says he 'taped ten-inch blade to his hip'

Daley added: "There was a lot of pressure and expectations. I was eager for it to be done.

"But when I walked out, and saw my husband (Lance) and kids (Robbie and Phoenix) and my friends and family in the audience, I was like, you know what? This is exactly why I did this.

"It was emotional at the end, up there on the platform, knowing it was going to be my last competitive dive.

"But I have to make the decision at some point, and it feels like the right time. It's the right time to call it a day."