Flares thrown towards Downing Street as violent mob clashes with police following Southport riot

31 July 2024, 20:12 | Updated: 31 July 2024, 20:31

Police have clashed with violent protesters outside Downing Street
Police have clashed with violent protesters outside Downing Street. Picture: Alamy

By Will Conroy

Police have clashed with violent protesters throwing flares and bottles towards Downing Street in the wake of the Southport knife attack.

Hundreds of demonstrators have gathered in London to take part in the Enough Is Enough protest that was promoted by Tommy Robinson following the killing of three girls in the tragic incident at a Taylor swift dance class.

Flares have been launched at the statue of Winston Churchill in Parliament Square while beer cans and glass bottles have been launched at police in riot gear who assembled to block Whitehall in front of Downing Street.

Flares have been launched towards the statue of Winston Churchill in Parliament Square
Flares have been launched towards the statue of Winston Churchill in Parliament Square. Picture: Alamy

Loud chants of "Oh Tommy Robinson" and "we want our country back" were heard, along with cries of "rule Britannia", "save our kids" and "stop the boats".

This comes after the Metropolitan Police issued a warning that “any disorder will be dealt with swiftly”, instructing protesters to remain within the immediate vicinity of the Downing Street entrance gate and to leave by 8.30pm.

Police have reportedly detained more than a dozen protesters on Whitehall with officers leading many of the men away in handcuffs.

Hundreds of demonstrators have gathered in London to take part in the Enough Is Enough protest
Hundreds of demonstrators have gathered in London to take part in the Enough Is Enough protest. Picture: Alamy

This comes after the arrest of four man following Tuesday night's riots in Southport that saw 53 police officers injured, along with three police dogs.

Hundreds of people took part in the riot, which targeted a mosque, with a local corner shop also vandalised and a police van set on fire.

The disorder followed widespread disinformation about the identity of a suspect in the murder of three girls in Southport.

Police have said more will be arrested after the four announced on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, police said a 31-year-old man from St Helens and another from West Derby in Liverpool had been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder,

A 39-year-old from Southport was also arrested on suspicion of violent disorder, while a 32-year-old man from Manchester with a probation address in Southport was arrested on suspicion of affray and possession of a bladed article.

A total of 53 police officers were injured, of whom 49 were from Merseyside Police. Four were from Lancashire Police.

Some of the officers were left with broken teeth, noses and ankles, the chairman of the Merseyside Police Federation told LBC on Wednesday.

A police van set alight as trouble flares during a protest in Southport
A police van set alight as trouble flares during a protest in Southport. Picture: Alamy

One officer was knocked unconscious during the riot.

Three police dogs were hurt in the attack. One suffered a cut leg after having a brick thrown at her. Another has a cut mouth and a swelling to his front leg. A third suffered a burned leg.

Officers fear further disorder on Wednesday evening and this weekend. Restrictions are in place to give officers enhanced stop and search powers and to stop the anti-social behaviour.

It is unclear who instigated the riots, but reports have circulated of the involvement of far-right group the English Defence League.

Deputy PM Angela Rayner hinted in an interview with LBC's Shelagh Fogarty that ministers are considering banning the group.

Southport knife attack - What we know

Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims said: “I know the wider community is as shocked as we are about the abhorrent events of last night.

“Through the night there has been a tremendous effort by members of the public who came out to help clean up the streets, using hose pipes and brushes and donating food and dog food to officers to restore the pride and respect they have for their town. Partner agencies, including Sefton Council, were also deployed to help clean up the damage left by those involved.

“We have been overwhelmed with messages of thanks from the community, and I know I speak on behalf of all those officers there last night when I say how grateful we all are for their support.

“We were joined by colleagues from Greater Manchester Police, Cheshire Police, Lancashire Police and North Wales Police who also provided mutual aid and support, and I want to thank them publicly for their assistance. Sadly, 49 Merseyside officers and four Lancashire officers were injured in their efforts to prevent further disorder and protect the public.

Angela Rayner on the Southport riot

“The wanton violence and destruction we saw is the very last thing the people of Southport need having been rocked by the awful events of Monday. The disrespect toward grieving families and the community is despicable, and I want to reassure residents in Southport that we will have a significantly increased police presence in the town in the coming days.

“We would appeal to anyone who has information or video footage of those involved in this shocking behaviour to come forward so we can identify and arrest those responsible.

“Finally, I want to make this absolutely clear: anyone who intends to cause future damage and harm to our communities will be dealt with robustly, using all our available powers. There are extensive plans and resources in place to quickly deal with anyone intent on causing disorder over the coming days. We will look to bring to justice every person who is identified committing criminal damage and acts of violence against our officers and our communities."

