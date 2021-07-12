Flash flooding sparks disruption across London amid torrential downpours

Flooding in Crouch End. Picture: Emeka Forbes

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Flash flooding sparked by torrential downpours has caused disruption across London this evening.

Euston Station lines had to be shut after the downpours, leaving commuters unable to get in or out of the city that way, while Chalk Farm and Hampstead underground stations had to shut.

A Network Rail spokesperson said: "The line between Watford Junction and Euston has been closed and engineers are on site inspecting the track as the water recedes. As soon as it is safe to do so, we will have trains on the move again.

"We would advise anyone travelling this evening to check with their train operator or the National Rail Enquiries website for the latest information."

Much of the flooding issues appeared to be in the south west and north west of London.

London Fire Brigade said it had taken more than 1,000 calls related to flooding.

A spokesperson for the service said: "We're asking people not to walk through or drive through the flood water. Flood water can be contaminated and vehicles can become unstable. "We're also asking people to look out for their neighbours and look out for weather warnings in their area."

Preston, in north-west England, has also been affected by flooding, with a section of the M6 closing to traffic for some of Monday afternoon. It has since reopened.

Pictures posted on social media show flooding across the capital as storms brought heavy rain from about 4.30pm.

Images show flooded streets and cars submerged in water.

Among the worst affected areas are Crouch End, Hampstead and Raynes Park.

All very dramatic scenes in Crouch End just now! #flooding pic.twitter.com/cuOatRr9Do — Emeka Forbes (@emekaforbes) July 12, 2021

Video footage also showed flooding at Sloane Square Tube station.

You should see what’s happening at Sloane Square. pic.twitter.com/FKfuP4bDfq — James aka Chunk (@chunkyboyjames) July 12, 2021

My sister filmed the deluge on Lancaster West Estate (in Ladbroke Grove) during the torrential rain in London today.



Ground and LG floors completely flooded. In my life living there I’ve never seen flooding this bad! 😟 pic.twitter.com/uzzCAFVuqi — Lamiat Sabin (@LamiatSabin) July 12, 2021

London Fire Brigade said it had received 150 calls in south-west London.

The brigade tweeted: "Our 999 Control Officers have taken over 150 calls to flooding incidents across #SWLondon. Please only call 999 in an emergency. During a flood, don’t go out unless you have to. Avoid walking through flood water & take extra care on the roads."

Flooding in Colney Hatch Lane, Muswell Hill. Picture: Iain Dolan

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain across a swathe of the south of England lasting until midnight on Monday.

Forecasters said parts of the South West could see 60mm of rainfall in just a few hours.