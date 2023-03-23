Flatuent laywer wins £135k payout after working from home request denied

23 March 2023, 19:21 | Updated: 23 March 2023, 19:41

A flatulent barrister who unsuccessfully sued the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) for harassment after he was told by a colleague to stop breaking wind has won £135,000 in compensation for other claims.
A flatulent barrister who unsuccessfully sued the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) for harassment after he was told by a colleague to stop breaking wind has won £135,000 in compensation for other claims. Picture: Alamy

By Chris Samuel

A flatulent barrister who unsuccessfully sued the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) for harassment after he was told by a colleague to stop breaking wind has won £135,000 in compensation for other claims.

Tarique Mohammed, who worked at the Government agency, said he couldn’t help farting as it was triggered by medication he was taking for a heart condition, a previous hearing heard.

The prosecutor argued that asking Mr Mohammed to stop passing wind was not only embarrassing, it violated his dignity.

However, the tribunal found that asking him to stop was a reasonable request for his colleague to make, given the small size of the office that they shared and the repetitive nature of the flatulence.

The allegation was part of a series of disability-related claims brought by Mr Mohammed against the CPS after he had a heart attack in 2014.

Read more: 'I was not in a murder frame of mind': Man accused of killing Olivia Pratt-Korbel says he's 'wrongly blamed'

Read more: Trans women banned from female world athletics events over fears of a competitive advantage

He also accused co-workers and bosses of discriminating against him by throwing away his water bottles, asking him to work one day a week 60 miles away and failing to pay for his barrister’s practising certificate while he was on sick leave.

These claims, as well as the flatulence complaint, were thrown out by the tribunal.

The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) building on Petty France, Westminster.
The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) building on Petty France, Westminster. Picture: Alamy

However, Mr Mohammed has now been awarded £135,862 for other successful claims against the CPS.

The CPS accepted it had treated him unfairly by not allowing him to work remotely two days a week, leave work at 4pm to help him manage his condition and by removing him from court duties.

Mr Mohammed started sharing a small office with another prosecutor, Paul McGorry, in 2016, the hearing was told.

“After two or three days of [Mr Mohammed] working in the room, Mr McGorry noticed that [he] had flatulence,” the tribunal heard. “He did not know why.

“There were repeated incidents of flatulence in the quiet room. On one occasion Mr McGorry asked [Mr Mohammed], ‘Do you have to do that Tarique?’

“[Mr Mohammed] said it was due to his medication. Mr McGorry asked if he could step outside to do it. [Mr Mohammed] said that he could not.

Read more: Keir Starmer publishes tax return revealing he paid £67,000, after Rishi Sunak shows payment of £432,000

Read more: Parliament bans TikTok from devices amid crackdown on popular app

“The conversation ended there. Neither Mr McGorry or [Mr Mohammed] mentioned the matter again.”

Employment Judge Emma Hawksworth said: “Many of the incidents about which [he] complains were unrelated to his disability … or were caused or aggravated by [him] over-reacting.

Referring to the flatulence incident, she added: “Mr McGorry’s questions to [Mr Mohammed] were not asked with the purpose of violating [his] dignity or creating such an environment.

“It was not an unreasonable question to ask, when there had been repeated incidents of flatulence in a small office.”

The tribunal found the CPS was guilty of disability discrimination and failing to make reasonable adjustments for refusing Mr Mohammed's requests, ignoring recommendations from Occupational Health advisors and removing him from court duties.

The latest hearing to determine his compensation heard that the barrister felt “unsupported and vulnerable, angry and upset”.

Mr Mohammed urged the tribunal to make a recommendation to his employers that they “take steps to prohibit the spread of gossip and rumour about him”, but the tribunal refused.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The prime minister and chancellor relaxed the previous rules around council tax thresholds in last year's autumn budget.

Families facing huge hike in council tax as average bills go above £2,000 for the first time in Britain

Protesters run amid the tear gas during a demonstration in Lyon

French unions call new pension protests to coincide with King’s visit

Hunter is facing jail

Prison guard, 27, who had relationship with inmate and brought cannabis to prison faces jail

Erik Feld murdered Ranjith ‘Roy’ Kankanamalage

Homophobic killer murdered man by beating him to death with claw hammer in east London cemetery

France Pensions

Thousands join protests in French cities over Macron pension reform

Andrew Marr has said that away from the drama in Westminster, Brits face the more serious problem of rising inflation, after official figures showed it jumped unexpectedly to 10.4 percent in February.

Andrew Marr: Brits face a more serious problem than the Johnson drama: rising inflation - and we're all going to feel it

Keir Starmer has released his tax return a day after Rishi Sunak

Keir Starmer publishes tax return revealing he paid £67,000, after Rishi Sunak shows payment of £432,000

Seb Coe announced the ban over fears of competitive advantage

Trans women banned from female world athletics events over fears of a competitive advantage

A Ukrainian artillery vehicle fires on the front line

EU leaders endorse joint ammunition purchases for Ukraine

People wade through floodwaters caused by Tropical Cyclone Freddy in Malawi

Southern Africa counts ‘appalling’ toll of Cyclone Freddy

Cashman denies killing Olivia Pratt-Korbel

'I was not in a murder frame of mind': Man accused of killing Olivia Pratt-Korbel says he's 'wrongly blamed'

Junior doctor strikes

Junior doctors strike 2023: Dates and what services will be affected?

The thug punching the man in the wheelchair

Shocking moment violent thug punches disabled man out of his wheelchair 'for running over his foot'

Volodymyr Zelensky awards a soldier in hospital in Donetsk region on Wednesday

Zelensky visits frontline areas ahead of counteroffensive ‘very soon’

Julia Wendell alongside young Madeleine McCan

Is this woman really Madeleine McCann? Latest on Julia Wendell claims and DNA test

Basket of everyday shopping next to a stack of pound coins

What is the UK inflation rate and when will it come down?

Latest News

See more Latest News

A woman who thinks she's Madeleine McCann will get results by the end of the week

Woman who believes she is Madeleine McCann 'will get answers by the end of the week'

Slovak air force MiG-29s fly over an airport during an airshow in Malacky, Slovakia, last August

Slovakia delivers first four Soviet-era MiG-29 jets to Ukraine

Lexy Levens was made homeless

Nurse made homeless on Christmas Eve as estate agents wouldn't rent to her because she has kids wins landmark case
Hand turning off bedside alarm clock

Are the clocks going forward this weekend? And why do they change?

TikTok has been booted off Parliamentary devices

Parliament bans TikTok from devices amid crackdown on popular app

Nicola Sturgeon wipes away tear (r) and leaving Scottish Assembly for the final time

Emotional Nicola Sturgeon wipes away tear in final speech as Scotland's First Minister

Muslim worshippers perform a night prayer called tarawih during the eve of the first day of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan at Hagia Sophia mosque in Istanbul, Turkey

Ramadan gets under way for hundreds of millions of Muslims

Junior doctors are set to go on strike again in April

Junior doctors announce second round of strikes, with walkouts on four more days in April

Aeroplanes, junior doctors and passport pictures of those going on strike in April

April strike dates: When are trains, passport staff and junior doctors striking this month?
Richard Bingley fell to pressure to resign after he ordered the felling of 110 trees in Plymouth city centre.

Plymouth council leader who ordered tree 'chainsaw massacre' quits amid backlash

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Gina Davidson looks back on Nicola Sturgeon's time in office

It's the end of an era with Nicola Sturgeon's departure - her time in office was historic

James O'Brien highlights 'uncanny' similarities between Johnson's Partygate defence and 'The Narcissist's Prayer'

James O'Brien highlights 'uncanny' similarities between Johnson's Partygate defence and 'The Narcissist's Prayer'
'They were nasty, vile villains': Roger Cook says worst of Brink's-Mat robbery isn't shown in Gold series

'They were nasty, vile villains': Roger Cook says worst of Brink's-Mat robbery isn't shown in Gold series
Andrew Marr said Wednesday wasn't such a bad day for Rishi Sunak

Sunak wins his Brexit vote and Boris fights for his future: Not a bad day for Rishi, reckons Andrew Marr
Rishi Sunak 'doesn't pay that much tax' for his wealth

Rishi Sunak 'doesn't pay a very high tax rate', says Open Democracy CEO

James and Boris

James O’Brien brandishes Boris Johnson as a ‘liar’ ahead of Partygate grilling

Boris Johnson partying justified because he was a 'key worker.'

Boris Johnson was a ‘key worker' justifiably having drinks with his ‘work bubble’, argues caller
'What is wrong with these people?!': James O'Brien blasts Boris Johnson and his supporters

'What is wrong with these people?!': James O'Brien blasts Boris Johnson and his supporters

'They were his rules!': Columnist Dan Hodges says Boris Johnson should have known what lockdown rules were

'They were his rules!': Columnist Dan Hodges says Boris Johnson should have known what lockdown rules were
Ben Kentish 'not convinced' Mark Rowley can continue leading the Met

Ben Kentish is 'not convinced' that Mark Rowley can continue leading the Met

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit