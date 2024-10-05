Final flight to leave Lebanon for UK tomorrow as Brits urged to get out immediately

Brits in Lebanon are being urged to leave immediately. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Flaminia Luck

The government has arranged a fourth and - for now final - flight to leave Beirut tomorrow.

The Foreign Office has been urging British citizens to leave the country.

The department said more than 2,000 people have registered their presence in Lebanon.

Monday marks a year since the 7th October attacks. Peace marches are taking place in London over the weekend.

Lara speaks to media at Heathrow Airport. Picture: Alamy

A hospital in southern Lebanon says nine staff have been injured as Israeli shells hit the facility while they were trying to evacuate.

More explosions have been heard across southern Beirut overnight.

Israel says its targeting the Intelligence headquarters of Hezbollah.

A military aircraft will depart from Eindhoven Air Force Base for Beirut to pick up Dutch people wanting to leave. Picture: Alamy

Dutch, Belgian, Finnish and Irish nationals who recalled from Beirut arrive at Eindhoven Air Force Base by military aircraft. Picture: Alamy

Israel began a ground incursion into Lebanon on Tuesday against the Hezbollah militant group, while continuing strikes in Gaza.

The Israeli military said nine soldiers have died in the conflict in southern Lebanon.

Israel and Hezbollah have traded fire across the Lebanon border almost daily since the day after Hamas' cross-border attack on October 7, 2023, which killed 1,200 Israelis and took 250 others hostage.

Israel declared war on the Hamas militant group in the Gaza Strip in response.

More than 41,000 Palestinians have been killed in the territory, and just over half the dead have been women and children, according to local health officials.

Nearly 2,000 people have been killed in Lebanon since then, most of them since September 23, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.