Floella Benjamin gets top job at Coronation, as officials plot 'fortress' security for Crown Jewels amid heist fears

28 April 2023, 05:49 | Updated: 28 April 2023, 06:42

Floella Benjamin is set to get a key role at the Coronation
Floella Benjamin is set to get a key role at the Coronation. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Former children's TV presenter Baroness Floella Benjamin is to play a starring role at the Coronation of King Charles', as the full list of participants is revealed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Baroness Benjamin, former presenter of Play School and now a racial equality campaigner, will be carrying the Sovereign's Sceptre with Dove as part of the procession to the altar during the coronation.

She said being chosen to take part was an honour, and it showed that "diversity and inclusion is being embraced".

"I feel honoured and privileged to be part of the historic coronation ceremony," said Ms Benjamin, who chaired the Windrush Commemoration Committee.

Read more: 'On absolute ice': Feuding William and Harry are 'totally estranged and unlikely to speak at coronation'

Read more: King Charles’s Coronation guide: Start time, where to watch it and ceremony details revealed

"To be selected to carry the Sovereign's Sceptre With Dove, which represents spirituality, equity and mercy, is for me very symbolic as it's everything I stand for and sends out a clear message that diversity and inclusion is being embraced."

Charles' coronation is just over a week away
Charles' coronation is just over a week away. Picture: Getty

Other famous faces include Lord Hastings, otherwise known as Delaval Astley, who played Cameron Fraser in the Archers.

The coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey on May 6 will start with religious leaders, followed by representatives of different countries of which Charles is the monarch and flag-bearers for each nation.

Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murthy will represent the UK, with Cadet Warrant Officer Elliott Tyson-Lee bringing in the British flag.

Read more: Kate Middleton taking part in key part of Coronation - but it's 'likely to make her feel sick'

Read more: Princess Anne to get special job in King Charles' coronation as reward for 'loyalty and unwavering devotion to duty'

Charles and Camilla will then process in, alongside the Marquess of Anglesey, the Duke of Westminster, the Earl of Caledon and the Earl of Dundee.

Floella Benjamin is to play a key role in proceedings
Floella Benjamin is to play a key role in proceedings. Picture: Getty

Francis Dymoke, whose family have carried out the role of 'King's Champion' since the Middle Ages, will bring in the royal standard.

It comes as police and MI5 plan a vast 'fortress' operation to prevent the Crown Jewels from being stolen in a rare departure from the Tower of London.

Read more: Why King Charles III broke tradition and chose Diamond Jubilee Coach for coronation procession

Read more: ‘He ought not to be welcome’: China’s Coronation ‘insult’ as architect of crackdown on democracy protests to attend

Thousands of police will be on the streets of London, including armed officers, with soldiers and snipers also present. Undercover MI5 officers will mingle with the crowds.

'The operation is huge, certainly in a similar scale to that of the funeral of the Queen, the largest event in a generation," a source told the Mirror.

"Every available arm of the police and security services has been dispatched."

Preparations are well underway for the Coronation
Preparations are well underway for the Coronation. Picture: Getty

The full list of people taking part in the Coronation ceremony includes:

Procession of the King and Queen:

  • The Marquess of Anglesey, the Duke of Westminster, the Earl of Caledon and the Earl of Dundee, leading the procession and carry the Standards of the Quarterings of the Royal Arms and Standard of the Principality of Wales
  • Francis Dymoke, carrying the Royal Standard
  • Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, Chief of the Defence Staff, acting as Lord High Constable of England, an office held for the day only
  • Earl Marshal, the Duke of Norfolk, Earl of Erroll, as Lord High Constable of Scotland
  • Earl of Crawford and Balcarres, as Deputy to the Great Steward of Scotland, the Prince of Wales

People processing to the altar carrying the Queen's regalia:

  • Baroness (Helena) Kennedy of The Shaws – carrying the Queen Consort's Rod
  • General Sir Patrick Sanders – carrying the Queen Consort's Sceptre
  • The Duke of Wellington – carrying Queen Mary’s Crown
  • The Rt. Reverend and Rt. Hon the Lord Chartres – carrying the Queen Consort's Ring

Lord Chartres said: “The ceremonies of the Coronation are ancient but they have been freshly interpreted for our contemporary world.”

King Charles III presenting new standards and colours to the armed forces
King Charles III presenting new standards and colours to the armed forces. Picture: Getty

The following will then process to the altar carrying Charles' regalia:

  • General Sir Gordon Messenger, the Governor of HM Tower of London – Carrying St Edward’s Crown as Lord High Steward of England
  • Baroness (Elizabeth) Manningham-Buller LG – carrying St Edward's Staff
  • The Duke of Buccleuch and Queensberry KT – carrying the Sceptre with Cross
  • Baroness (Floella) Benjamin OM – carrying the Sceptre with the Dove
  • Dame Elizabeth Anionwu OM – carrying the Orb
  • The Keeper of the Jewel House, Brigadier Andrew Jackson – carrying The Sovereign’s Ring
  • Petty Officer Amy Taylor – carrying the Sword of Offering
  • Lord Hastings and The Earl of Loudoun – carrying the Spurs
  • Lord President of the Council, Penny Mordaunt – carrying the Sword of State in The King’s Procession
  • Air Chief Marshal the Lord Peach – carrying the Sword of Mercy (The Curtana)
  • General the Lord Richards of Herstmonceux – carrying the Sword of Spiritual Justice
  • General the Lord Houghton of Richmond – carrying the Sword of Temporal Justice
Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murthy will also take a prominent part in the ceremony
Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murthy will also take a prominent part in the ceremony. Picture: Getty

During the Coronation service the regalia will be presented to Charles and Camilla. Those presenting have been chosen on the advice of the government.

The people presenting regalia to Charles are:

  • The Lord Carrington, Lord Great Chamberlain – presenting the Spurs
  • The Lord (Syed) Kamall – presenting the Armills
  • Baroness (Gillian) Merron – presenting the Robe Royal
  • The Most Reverend John McDowell, the Church of Ireland Archbishop of Armagh – presenting the Orb
  • Lord (Narendra) Patel KT – presenting the Ring
  • Lord (Indarjit) Singh of Wimbledon – presenting the Coronation Glove
  • The Most Reverend Mark Strange, Bishop of Moray, Ross and Caithness, and Episcopal Primus of Scotland – presenting the Sceptre with Cross
  • The Most Reverend Andrew John, the Archbishop of Wales – presenting the Sceptre with Dove
  • The Archbishop of Canterbury – performing the crowning with St Edward’s Crown
The Archbishop of Canterbury
The Archbishop of Canterbury. Picture: Getty

Those presenting regalia to Camilla will be:

  • The Rt. Reverend Rose Hudson-Wilkin CD, The Bishop of Dover – presenting the Queen Consort's Rod
  • The Rt. Reverend and Rt Hon. Lord Chartres – presenting the Queen Consort's Sceptre with Cross
  • Brigadier Andrew Jackson, The Keeper of the Jewel House at HM Tower of London – presenting the Queen Consort's Ring
  • The Archbishop of Canterbury – performing the crowning with Queen Mary’s Crown

On presenting regalia to Camilla, The Bishop of Dover said: “I am surprised, excited and honoured to have been asked to play a part in this historic once in a lifetime occasion.

"As I make my presentation, both Their Majesties will remain in my prayers as they seek to serve the nation and the Commonwealth.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Firefighters work at an apartment building destroyed by a Russian attack in the town of Uman

Russian missile and drone attacks in Ukraine kill at least 12 people

People walk to a bus at Soekarno-Hatta airport in Indonesia after being evacuated from Sudan

Heavy clashes in Sudan’s capital despite truce being extended

Fashion model Sabrina Dhowre Elba, left, and actor Idris Elba attend The Prince’s Trust Global Gala in New York City

Star-studded Prince’s Trust gala raises more than £1.4 million in New York City

Just Stop Oil and Extinction Rebellion are amongst some of the groups who have used slow march protesting.

Police to be given new powers to tackle slow-walking protesters 'hell-bent on causing chaos'

Gymshark boss Ben Francis said the UK is a great place to do business

Britain's youngest billionaire Gymshark boss Ben Francis says the UK is an 'amazing' place to do business

David Beckham struggles with OCD

David Beckham reveals he stays up late at night cleaning as he lays bares struggles with OCD

Missiles hit a residential building in Uman, killing several people - with footage of the aftermath posted on social media

Putin launches new missile blitz on cities in Ukraine killing at least eight people including mother and daughter, 2

A security guard stands near a sculpture of the Chinese Communist Party flag at the Museum of the Communist Party of China in Beijing

China flies 38 fighter jets and sails six navy vessels near Taiwan

Smoke rises from buildings in this aerial view of Bakhmut, the site of the heaviest battles with the Russian troops in the Donetsk region

Russia fires cruise missiles at Kyiv and other parts of Ukraine

HMV is replacing a US sweet shop on Oxford Street

HMV to reopen flagship store on Oxford Street after four years away, replacing US sweet shop in 'pleasing' shift

There are calls for PCCs to be scrapped

Calls for police and crime commissioners to be scrapped as they cost £100m in four years

Jodie Marsh was investigated by the RSPCA

Jodie Marsh's £1 million farm investigated by RSPCA after glamour model turned farmer 'took her meerkat to the pub'

David Buik examines a fascinating new tool that provides detailed data on financial issues using Artificial Intelligence

David Buik examines a fascinating new tool that provides detailed data on financial issues using Artificial Intelligence

Recording artist Ed Sheeran leaves New York Federal Court

Ed Sheeran gets musical with a New York jury amid copyright lawsuit

More rail strikes are expected on the same day as Eurovision, the FA Cup final and Epsom

Travel chaos looms as train strikes set to hit Eurovision, the FA Cup final and Epsom Derby

Prince Harry warned the royals they could become laughing stocks unless action was taken against NGN

Harry warned royal family would become 'laughing stock' if he was blocked from suing The Sun's publisher

Latest News

See more Latest News

Mike Pence

Mike Pence ‘gives evidence to grand jury in Donald Trump election probe’

Israel Politics

Tens of thousands rally in Jerusalem to support Israel’s judicial overhaul

The Met has not completely learned from its mistakes in the Stephen Port case

Met officers admit relying on luck when solving murders as 'lack of curiosity' hampers search for serial killers
Sudan

Sudanese army and paramilitary rivals accept three-day extension of truce

Carolyn Bryant Donham

White woman at centre of notorious Mississippi lynching case dies at 88

Bam Margera

Jackass star Bam Margera appears in court to deny punching brother

Police form human chain to rescue woman trapped inside car after floodwaters drag it downstream

Dramatic moment police form human chain to rescue woman trapped inside car after floodwaters drag vehicle downstream
Jack Teixeira

US guardsman in military leak case ‘wanted to kill a ton of people’

Several B&M stores will be closing in coming weeks

B&M to close several stores in just weeks - is your local shop affected?

Kenya Cult Deaths

Another Kenyan pastor arrested as deaths linked to cult rise to 103

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The brothers are totally estranged, an expert has said

'On absolute ice': Feuding William and Harry are 'totally estranged and unlikely to speak at coronation'
Kate Middleton is likely to be in the carriage procession behind King Charles

Kate Middleton taking part in key part of Coronation - but it's 'likely to make her feel sick'
King Charles III waving alongside a picture of Windsor Castle and Take That where his Coronation Concert will happen

Who is performing at King Charles's Coronation Concert? And who declined?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

"With around 400 of the British nationals trapped in Sudan no either back in Britain or on flights home, there are still well over a thousand who haven't made it to the airport" says Marr.

Andrew Marr: Most of us like a flutter but for some gambling can be a drug as addictive as smack
Nick Ferrari and James Cleverly

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly dodges apology to Brits who feel 'abandoned' in Sudan

'I went into panic mode': James O'Brien caller gambled away his student loan

'I went into panic mode': James O'Brien caller gambled away his student loan

James on migrant crisis

James O’Brien pulls apart 'grim' anti-refugee rhetoric spouted by the Immigration Minister and Home Secretary
Tom Swarbrick

‘They should get a grip!’: Yvette Cooper shares her view on the ‘totally chaotic’ Home Office
You can change your gender but not your biological sex, says Shadow Home Secretary

You can change your gender but not your biological sex, says Shadow Home Secretary

Sudan

UK government has put out 'misinformation' regarding Sudan evacuations, escapee says

'I don't think there's any hierarchy in racism' says Shadow Chancellor after Diane Abbott's suspension

'I don't think there's any hierarchy in racism' says Shadow Chancellor after Diane Abbott's suspension
Shelagh Fogarty shocked by caller who believes objectifying women is "normal human behaviour"

Shelagh Fogarty shocked by caller who claims objectifying women is 'normal human behaviour'
Hong Kong Media mogul

'This is a British man!': Imprisoned media mogul's son and barrister join James O'Brien in plea for freedom

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit