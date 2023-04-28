Nick Ferrari 7am - 10am
Floella Benjamin gets top job at Coronation, as officials plot 'fortress' security for Crown Jewels amid heist fears
28 April 2023, 05:49 | Updated: 28 April 2023, 06:42
Former children's TV presenter Baroness Floella Benjamin is to play a starring role at the Coronation of King Charles', as the full list of participants is revealed.
Baroness Benjamin, former presenter of Play School and now a racial equality campaigner, will be carrying the Sovereign's Sceptre with Dove as part of the procession to the altar during the coronation.
She said being chosen to take part was an honour, and it showed that "diversity and inclusion is being embraced".
"I feel honoured and privileged to be part of the historic coronation ceremony," said Ms Benjamin, who chaired the Windrush Commemoration Committee.
"To be selected to carry the Sovereign's Sceptre With Dove, which represents spirituality, equity and mercy, is for me very symbolic as it's everything I stand for and sends out a clear message that diversity and inclusion is being embraced."
Other famous faces include Lord Hastings, otherwise known as Delaval Astley, who played Cameron Fraser in the Archers.
The coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey on May 6 will start with religious leaders, followed by representatives of different countries of which Charles is the monarch and flag-bearers for each nation.
Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murthy will represent the UK, with Cadet Warrant Officer Elliott Tyson-Lee bringing in the British flag.
Charles and Camilla will then process in, alongside the Marquess of Anglesey, the Duke of Westminster, the Earl of Caledon and the Earl of Dundee.
Francis Dymoke, whose family have carried out the role of 'King's Champion' since the Middle Ages, will bring in the royal standard.
It comes as police and MI5 plan a vast 'fortress' operation to prevent the Crown Jewels from being stolen in a rare departure from the Tower of London.
Thousands of police will be on the streets of London, including armed officers, with soldiers and snipers also present. Undercover MI5 officers will mingle with the crowds.
'The operation is huge, certainly in a similar scale to that of the funeral of the Queen, the largest event in a generation," a source told the Mirror.
"Every available arm of the police and security services has been dispatched."
The full list of people taking part in the Coronation ceremony includes:
Procession of the King and Queen:
- The Marquess of Anglesey, the Duke of Westminster, the Earl of Caledon and the Earl of Dundee, leading the procession and carry the Standards of the Quarterings of the Royal Arms and Standard of the Principality of Wales
- Francis Dymoke, carrying the Royal Standard
- Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, Chief of the Defence Staff, acting as Lord High Constable of England, an office held for the day only
- Earl Marshal, the Duke of Norfolk, Earl of Erroll, as Lord High Constable of Scotland
- Earl of Crawford and Balcarres, as Deputy to the Great Steward of Scotland, the Prince of Wales
People processing to the altar carrying the Queen's regalia:
- Baroness (Helena) Kennedy of The Shaws – carrying the Queen Consort's Rod
- General Sir Patrick Sanders – carrying the Queen Consort's Sceptre
- The Duke of Wellington – carrying Queen Mary’s Crown
- The Rt. Reverend and Rt. Hon the Lord Chartres – carrying the Queen Consort's Ring
Lord Chartres said: “The ceremonies of the Coronation are ancient but they have been freshly interpreted for our contemporary world.”
The following will then process to the altar carrying Charles' regalia:
- General Sir Gordon Messenger, the Governor of HM Tower of London – Carrying St Edward’s Crown as Lord High Steward of England
- Baroness (Elizabeth) Manningham-Buller LG – carrying St Edward's Staff
- The Duke of Buccleuch and Queensberry KT – carrying the Sceptre with Cross
- Baroness (Floella) Benjamin OM – carrying the Sceptre with the Dove
- Dame Elizabeth Anionwu OM – carrying the Orb
- The Keeper of the Jewel House, Brigadier Andrew Jackson – carrying The Sovereign’s Ring
- Petty Officer Amy Taylor – carrying the Sword of Offering
- Lord Hastings and The Earl of Loudoun – carrying the Spurs
- Lord President of the Council, Penny Mordaunt – carrying the Sword of State in The King’s Procession
- Air Chief Marshal the Lord Peach – carrying the Sword of Mercy (The Curtana)
- General the Lord Richards of Herstmonceux – carrying the Sword of Spiritual Justice
- General the Lord Houghton of Richmond – carrying the Sword of Temporal Justice
During the Coronation service the regalia will be presented to Charles and Camilla. Those presenting have been chosen on the advice of the government.
The people presenting regalia to Charles are:
- The Lord Carrington, Lord Great Chamberlain – presenting the Spurs
- The Lord (Syed) Kamall – presenting the Armills
- Baroness (Gillian) Merron – presenting the Robe Royal
- The Most Reverend John McDowell, the Church of Ireland Archbishop of Armagh – presenting the Orb
- Lord (Narendra) Patel KT – presenting the Ring
- Lord (Indarjit) Singh of Wimbledon – presenting the Coronation Glove
- The Most Reverend Mark Strange, Bishop of Moray, Ross and Caithness, and Episcopal Primus of Scotland – presenting the Sceptre with Cross
- The Most Reverend Andrew John, the Archbishop of Wales – presenting the Sceptre with Dove
- The Archbishop of Canterbury – performing the crowning with St Edward’s Crown
Those presenting regalia to Camilla will be:
- The Rt. Reverend Rose Hudson-Wilkin CD, The Bishop of Dover – presenting the Queen Consort's Rod
- The Rt. Reverend and Rt Hon. Lord Chartres – presenting the Queen Consort's Sceptre with Cross
- Brigadier Andrew Jackson, The Keeper of the Jewel House at HM Tower of London – presenting the Queen Consort's Ring
- The Archbishop of Canterbury – performing the crowning with Queen Mary’s Crown
On presenting regalia to Camilla, The Bishop of Dover said: “I am surprised, excited and honoured to have been asked to play a part in this historic once in a lifetime occasion.
"As I make my presentation, both Their Majesties will remain in my prayers as they seek to serve the nation and the Commonwealth.”