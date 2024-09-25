Flood fears as new heavy rain warnings issued across much of England spanning three days

25 September 2024, 19:53

Several more rain warnings are in place
Several more rain warnings are in place.

By Kit Heren

Forecasters have issued a rain warning for much of England lasting for much of Thursday and Friday, as well as Wednesday night.

Several warnings are in place over the next few days, covering between them the period from Wednesday evening until Friday morning.

The last few days have seen very heavy rain and flooding across much of England. In a particularly serious incident, dozens of people had to be evacuated from a holiday camp in Nottinghamshire.

And the bad weather is set to continue over the next few days.

A heavy rain warning is in place in eastern northern Ireland from 8pm on Wednesday until midday on Thursday.

Then on Thursday, a similar warning has been issued for the whole of southern England, the Midlands, East Anglia and south Wales from 5pm until 10am on Friday.

The River Great Ouse at Harrold, Bedfordshire after it burst its banks.
The River Great Ouse at Harrold, Bedfordshire after it burst its banks.

And a third rain warning is in place for much of the north and north-east of England for the whole of Thursday.

Some 27 flood warnings are in place, along with 60 alerts, which are less serious.

And the weather will take a turn for the colder over the weekend, as temperatures look set to dip close to freezing on Saturday across northern parts of the UK.

It comes after commuters faced travel chaos on Monday following a weekend of devastating flash flooding - falling heaviest in Northamptonshire, Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire.

Lynsey Ellis and her horse Scrumpy make their way along a flooded road in Harrolds, Bedfordshire.
Lynsey Ellis and her horse Scrumpy make their way along a flooded road in Harrolds, Bedfordshire.

It left some roads entirely submerged, causing widespread travel disruption, and damage to properties.

The Met said that Wednesday evening and night would be "rather cloudy with showery outbreaks of rain", with rain "becoming persistent across northern England, Wales and Northern Ireland."

He added: "This will be heavy at times, particularly across eastern facing hills. Turning chilly across parts of Scotland where skies tend to clear."

Flooding in England on Wednesday
Flooding in England on Wednesday.

They said that Northern Ireland would see sunshine and showers on Thursday, but that there would be "further heavy rain across the central swathe of England and Wales. Sunny spells further south but the risk of thundery showers developing.

"A showery, blustery and chilly northerly airstream for all on Friday. A ridge of high pressure building in from the west into the weekend. Feeling colder than recent days."

