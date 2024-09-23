England set be battered by heavy rain today as flood warnings issued

23 September 2024, 05:39 | Updated: 23 September 2024, 05:40

A 'megastorm' is lashing the UK this weekend
A 'megastorm' is lashing the UK this weekend. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

England is set to be battered by heavy rain today, as the Met Office warns of thunder and potential flooding.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

An amber weather warning for heavy rain came into force at last night in parts of Wales, the south of England, the Midlands and Yorkshire.

Thunder, lightning and hail marked the official end to summer over the weekend, with the autumn equinox on Sunday afternoon signalling the start of the new season.

And this morning, an amber warning was confirmed at 5am, lasting until 9pm, covering Worcester, Birmingham, Nottingham and Hull.

Some affected areas could see 100 to 120mm of rain on Monday and forecasters warned there may be more warnings in the week ahead.

Met Office meteorologist Jonathan Vautrey said: "First thing on Monday morning then we see an amber weather warning come into force.

"It stretches between Herefordshire, Gloucestershire and up towards the Wash and the Humber.

Yellow Weather Warning For Rain Across UK
Yellow Weather Warning For Rain Across UK. Picture: Getty

"This area in particular, during Monday, we could see over a month's worth of rain falling, and with the rain we've already seen over the last couple of days this certainly has the potential to bring some disruption and flooding in locations and here it is very important we do take care over the course of the day.

"There is a broader yellow rain warning that encompasses much other areas of England and Wales as well."

This comes after Streets were left underwater in towns in Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire after six weeks of rainfall in 12 hours on Sunday brought summer to an end.

Pictures on social media showed streets in Dunstable and Hitchin amid a deluge of downpours as cars and streets were left submerged.

Bedfordshire Police said it closed off part of the High Street due to "substantial flooding".

The A421 near Bedford was also closed westbound, between the A6 and Marston Moretaine, following the flooding.

A vehicle stuck in floodwater in Godalming in Surrey. Credit: james jagger/Alamy Live News
A vehicle stuck in floodwater in Godalming in Surrey. Credit: james jagger/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

Dunstable, Flitwick, Cranfield and Marston Moretaine were experiencing flooding, Central Bedfordshire Council said.

It came as a 200-mile-wide storm was set to cover much of the country for the whole day on Sunday, with 45 flood warnings and alerts in place. The yellow warning for rain remains in place until midnight on Monday.

Read More: Prime Minister Keir Starmer unveils newest furry resident of Downing Street

Read More: New 'austerity drive' will increase racism, says Diane Abbott, as Labour faces union fight over winter fuel allowance

Up to three inches of rain was expected to fall in some parts of the country, according to forecasters on Sunday.

It comes after thunder and lightning, hail and rain struck various parts of the country on Saturday, including Luton, Bedfordshire, St Albans in Hertfordshire, and Cornwall, with heavy downpours in London, Wales and Birmingham.

Read more: British summer to go out with a bang as thunderstorms and showers hit UK and Met Office issues urgent warnings

Read more: Exact date Britain set to be battered by 'monster' 800-mile storm as Atlantic jet stream sweeps in

Vehicles stranded in flood water on Aldridge Road in Perry Bar, Birmingham.
Vehicles stranded in flood water on Aldridge Road in Perry Bar, Birmingham. Picture: Alamy
Vsitors to Dudley Zoo and Castle on Saturday are shocked by the sudden thunder and lightning storms
Vsitors to Dudley Zoo and Castle on Saturday are shocked by the sudden thunder and lightning storms. Picture: Alamy

A weather warning for rain has come into force lasting all of Sunday for Wales and central south-west England, and another on Monday, stretching to cover areas further east and further north.

Met Office meteorologist Jonathan Vautrey said: "With Sunday marking the autumnal equinox summer has now officially come to an end, and it ended with a bang for some of us.

James Tarkowski of Everton reacts as the rain continues to pour during the Premier League match between Leicester City FC and Everton FC on Saturday
James Tarkowski of Everton reacts as the rain continues to pour during the Premier League match between Leicester City FC and Everton FC on Saturday. Picture: Getty

"We've seen some very heavy showers and thunderstorms spreading their way in across southern areas of England, into parts of Wales as well during the course of today.

"This evening, those will continue to rumble their way on a bit, spreading again into parts of Midlands, Wales, then maybe just clipping the far south of Northern Ireland as well.

"Into the early hours of tomorrow morning we'll also see our next batch of thundery rain moving its way into southern areas of England as well."

Flamingoes at Dudley Zoo during the rain this weekend
Flamingoes at Dudley Zoo during the rain this weekend. Picture: Alamy

He continued: "We do then have a rain warning in force throughout Sunday for this band of rain that's going to be moving across Wales, central southern areas of England.

"Some very heavy pulses are possible with some surface water issues, travel disruption, so it is worth taking care if you are out and about or travelling during the day."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A far-right rioter confronts riot police after scuffles broke out in Piccadilly Gardens during a Stand Up To Racism rally.

14-year-old boy not prosecuted over riots after stern telling off by parents

Titanic Tourist Sub

Co-founder of imploded Titan submersible to testify before Coast Guard

Has your local been named pub of the year?

England and Wales lose 50 pubs per month in first half of 2024, data shows

Election 2024 Harris

Harris raises 27 million dollars at New York fundraiser

A 'megastorm' is lashing the UK this weekend

Streets left underwater in East of England as 'megastorm' brings deluge of rain leaving cars stranded

Reeves warns UK must accept hard times or risk 'ruin' as Chancellor lays out plans to ‘rebuild Britain’ ahead of Budget

Reeves warns UK must accept hard times or risk 'ruin' as Chancellor lays out plans to ‘rebuild Britain’ ahead of Budget

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump dances after speaking at a campaign rally at Wilmington International Airport in Wilmington, North Carolina

Trump ‘does not think’ he will run for president in 2028 if he loses election

'I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do': ABBA's Björn Ulvaeus, 79, married by Bake Off's Sandi Toksvig in third wedding

'I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do': ABBA's Björn Ulvaeus, 79, married by Bake Off's Sandi Toksvig at third wedding

Motorcyclists holding their helmets gather at the Roman Catholic holy shrine of Fatima to attend the IX Pilgrimage of the Blessing of Helmets that draws tens of thousands, in Fatima, Portugal

Thousands of motorcyclists converge at Portuguese shrine to have helmets blessed

New 'austerity drive' will increase racism, says Diane Abbott, as Labour faces conference fight over winter fuel allowance

New 'austerity drive' will increase racism, says Diane Abbott, as Labour faces union fight over winter fuel allowance

Liam Gallager says 'imposters' are not welcome at Oasis reunion concerts after criticism for his 'angelic tones'

Liam Gallagher says 'imposters' are not welcome at Oasis reunion concerts after criticism of his 'angelic tones'

Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks to the United Nations General Assembly during the Summit of the Future at UN headquarters

UN General Assembly approves Pact for the Future

Bayesian boatbuilder 'demands £186m from Mike Lynch's widow and crew' after sinking of superyacht

Bayesian boatbuilder 'demands £186m from Mike Lynch's widow and crew' after sinking of superyacht

Mourners chant slogans as they carry the coffins of Hezbollah fighters who were killed in Friday’s Israeli strike,

Hezbollah declares ‘open-ended battle of reckoning’ with Israel

Emergency services attend the site

Building collapse in Italy kills two young siblings and their mother

PCNs are charged at £160 but reduced by half when paid within 14 days

TFL's income from fining drivers using major roads in the capital soars by 57% over last five years

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police said they were supporting the victim following the kidnap on Saturday night in Lee Street, Oldham

Second man arrested after 'shocking' kidnap of 87-year-old who was bundled into car and dumped miles from home
Leader and the presidential candidate of National People’s Power Anura Kumara Dissanayake

Dissanayake wins Sri Lanka’s presidential election as voters reject old guard

People mill around damaged cars and debris

More than 20 hurt after Russian strike on Ukrainian apartment blocks

Emergency services attend the site of a building collapse in Saviano, Italy, Sunday Sept, 22, 2024

Horror as brother and sister aged 4 and 6 die after building collapses in Italy

Angela Rayner has told the Labour conference that now is their moment

‘Things can get better’, Rayner tells Labour conference, as she makes housing and work pledges amid donations row
Britain's Foreign Secretary David Lammy at the Labour Party conference

'Full arms embargo on Israel would be a mistake and could lead to further escalation', Foreign Secretary says
File photo of Princess Kate with Prince William and Prince George in June

Princess Kate seen in public for the first time since announcing end of cancer treatment

Miners and police officers gather around the site of a coal mine where methane leak sparked an explosion

Death toll rises after methane leak causes explosion at Iranian coal mine

Angela Rayner

'We will get Britain building', Angela Rayner pledges, as deputy PM opens Labour party conference
Lebanese health minister Dr Firass Abiad has warned the conflict with Israel could escalate further

Lebanon 'is at war with Israel', health minister tells LBC as he shares 'fears of 'full-blown regional conflict'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The Princess Royal speaking to Arnhem veteran Geoff Robinson, 99, from Peterborough, during a reception at the Airborne Museum Hartenstein in Oosterbeek, Netherlands

Princess Anne pays tribute to Battle of Arnhem troops on 80th anniversary of famed Second World War operation
Former Royal protection chief 'warned Palace about Mohamed Al Fayed' before Diana went on holiday with businessman

Former Royal protection chief 'warned Palace about Mohamed Al Fayed' before Diana went on holiday with businessman
Five women have alleged they had been raped by Mohamed Al Fayed

Mohamed Al Fayed described as ‘monster’ and compared to Jimmy Savile by lawyers representing his accusers

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Government policies are fuelling consumer pessimism, writes Devika Dutt.

Autumn chill hits UK economy: Why government policies are fuelling consumer pessimism

Jenrick appeals to Conservatives but his arguments don’t hold water, writes former minister John Denham.

Robert Jenrick says English identity is 'under threat' but his arguments don’t hold water, writes former minister John Denham
The Mayor must not rush through his Oxford Street scheme, writes Westminster Business Council.

The Mayor must not rush through his Oxford Street scheme, writes Westminster Business Council
The vagueness of buffer zone legislation leaves it wide open to misinterpretation and abuse, writes Lois McLatchie Miller.

Abortion buffer zones show silent prayer is already on trial

Ill-heath is continuing to hamper our economy, writes Lord James Bethell.

Tackling UK ill health is vital to economic growth—It's time for radical reform

'A bad deal for everyone': It's time to rethink tuition fees.

'A bad deal for everyone': It's time to rethink tuition fees

Worry about the start-ups and the SMEs not the wealthy individuals moving abroad, writes John Caldwell.

Worry about the start-ups and the SMEs not the wealthy individuals moving abroad, writes John Caudwell
Former BBC broadcaster Huw Edwards arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court, London.

Huw Edwards received indecent images on Whatsapp: Tech companies must do more to keep platforms safe
An assassination attempt on its own will not tip the balance for Trump, writes Dr David Andersen.

A second assassination attempt puts Trump back in spotlight— Can he take advantage of the moment to sway voters?
Farewell Sven, thanks for the memories, writes Stephen Rigley.

Farewell Sven, thanks for the memories and I hope we all learn from the dignity you have shown

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit