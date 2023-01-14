Flood warnings issued as temperatures plummet, with snow, sleet, and ice expected in some areas

14 January 2023, 21:06

Flood warnings have been issued across parts of the country, as Brits brace for a wet and windy weekend following recent heavy rain.
By Chris Samuel

Flood warnings have been issued across parts of the country, as Brits brace for a wet and windy weekend following recent heavy rain.

Temperatures are also expected to fall by Sunday, with the possibility of snow, sleet and ice in some parts.

Around 107 flood warnings and 181 alerts were put out for England this afternoon.

In Wales, seven flood warnings and 34 alerts were issued, while Scotland has two and seven, respectively.

The Met Office has issued a separate yellow weather warning for wind and rain for parts of Northern Ireland and southern Scotland until early Sunday, as gusts on the coastline could reach as much as 70mph.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Andy Page said: "After what has already been a wet start to January, further wet and windy conditions will move across the UK this weekend.

"With the ground already saturated in parts of the UK this additional rainfall could bring disruption, particularly in the West."

As low pressure moves away into the North Sea, it's expected to pull down cooler air into Sunday.

This will lead to lower temperatures and the likelihood of widespread overnights and a notable "wind chill" generated by northerly winds.

Temperatures could drop down to as low as -10°C in some parts of Scotland.

As the wintry weather moves in, a yellow warning has issued for ice much of Scotland and northern England, while a warning of snow and ice remains in place for the far north of Scotland until Wednesday.

Elsewhere, some showers in the South and West may also turn to sleet and snow, mainly over high ground areas like Brecon Beacons, Exmoor and Dartmoor.

Members of the public have been warned to be cautious as there could be icy patches on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

It's likely some roads and railways will be affected.

But it's expected the cold spell won't last long, with milder air arriving from the Atlantic towards the end of the week, bringing wet and windy weather back to the UK.

