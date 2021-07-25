Flooding sparks widespread disruption as thunderstorms hit London

A pedestrian walks bare-footed along a flooded road in The Nine Elms district of London. Picture: Getty

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Severe flash flooding has sparked widespread disruption across London as thunderstorms hit on Sunday.

Images posted on social media show flooded roads and cars submerged in water as parts of the capital ground to a halt.

Flood warnings have been issued for Beverley Brook at West Barnes and Worcester Park, while there have been 13 less serious flood alerts issued.

The London Fire Brigade says it has already received 300 calls and has warned people to avoid driving and walking in floodwater.

Parts of east London have been particularly badly affected but the issue is widespread. Many roads have been closed.

The FB were required to rescue people.from a car in Worcester Park under the railway bridge.#LondonFlooding pic.twitter.com/ngnX1utxNq — tim crowley (@Timmo_Crowley) July 25, 2021

On the Tube, there is no service on the Central line between Hainault and Woodford via Grange Hill and delays between Leytonstone and Epping due to flooding.

There is also no service on the London Overground between Gospel Oak and Baking and severe delays between Liverpool Street and Cheshunt / Enfield Town.

On TfL rail, there is no service between Liverpool Street and Ilford due to flooding in the Manor Park area.

Eight Tube stations and one Overground station are closed.

Pudding Mill Lane DLR Station pic.twitter.com/s9AkSPHd4H — Rob Day (@R0bday) July 25, 2021

Greater Anglia said trains would no longer be stopping at Liverpool Street, Stratford and Shenfield.

The Met Police Roads and Transport team tweeted: "We are currently dealing with numerous floods on the east, currently Greenman tunnel is closed, please avoid this area and take care on surrounding roads, Redbridge roundabout is also flooded."

It added: "We also have the A12 closed, slip road to the A406 Northbound, please avoid this area and stay safe and find alternate routes, the subway is also flooded."

The Blackwall Tunnel is also closed.

Jamie Curtis said he had to drive through water that was "12 to 18 inches deep" while driving through Clapham Common on this way to his home in Hampshire.

"(I've) not seen that level of flooding in London before," the IT consultant said.

LOOK: A car submerged in floodwater on the North Circular A406 in London, near South Woodford. Traffic is backing up in both directions. #londonflooding #londonthunderstorms pic.twitter.com/JWnXazeDWD — Howard Johnson (@Howardrjohnson) July 25, 2021

The Met Police added on Twitter: "There’s is quite a lot of flooding in London tonight. If you see deep water, please DO NOT try to get through. Rescuing people uses a lot of resources, and so it’s wiser to apply good judgement and find a different route."

An amber Met Office warning for London and some of the Home Counties, where homes and businesses are at risk of flooding, will last until 7pm on Sunday.

Storms are set to continue until Monday.

A yellow warning for storms which could cause travel and power disruption also covers a wider area of the south from Norwich to Plymouth, and lasts until midnight.

Met Office meteorologist Steven Keates said the storms are being caused by a "convergence" of air currents, due to warmth in the earth's surface from the recent heatwave rising into cooler air in the atmosphere.

It comes after lightning set fire to houses in Andover, Hampshire, on Saturday morning, forcing residents to leave.

The rain has brought an end to the heatwave earlier this week.