Amber warning issued after month's worth of rain causes flooding chaos across southern England

23 September 2024, 15:00 | Updated: 23 September 2024, 15:04

Warnings of heavy rain as thunderstorms hit parts of UK
Warnings of heavy rain as thunderstorms hit parts of UK. Picture: Alamy/MetOffice

By Flaminia Luck

The new week and indeed the autumn season has kicked off with widespread showers and flooding in some parts of the UK - as more than a month's worth of rain fell on Monday.

An Amber warning is in force for parts of central and southern England, including Oxford, Bath and Milton Keynes.

The rain is forecast to continue throughout the week in some regions.

There is also the risk of possible thunderstorms.

However, further north it will be drier and largely cloudy, although rain will move into northern Scotland.

Sadly, rain is supposed to return on Wednesday and Thursday, along with some strong winds.

The Met Office said: "Heavy rain will linger across parts of England and Wales today.

"This could lead to localised flooding in some southern areas. Further north it will be drier and largely cloudy, although rain will move into northern Scotland.

"Rain in the south will gradually ease tonight and clear to the east during the early hours. Skies will remain cloudy, with rain continuing in northern Scotland through the night.

"Rain in the east will clear tomorrow morning. Outbreaks of rain in Scotland will spread to northern England in the afternoon. It will be largely dry and cloudy elsewhere and chilly in the north.

"More rain will spread across the UK during Wednesday and Thursday, possibly with strong winds in places. Rain should clear through Friday, and it will turn colder in a northerly wind."

An amber warning has been issued
An amber warning has been issued for most of the south. Picture: MetOffice

13 separate areas across England have been issued flood warnings.

The roads are extremely wet after all the heavy rain with lots of roads closed:

  • In Buckinghamshire, the A422 is closed both ways in Astwood
  • In Bedfordshire, the A421 is closed both ways between Kempston and the M1 Junction
  • In Hertfordshire, in Watford the A41 is closed both ways
  • And in Surrey, on the A3 the Northbound entry slip road from the M25 Junction is closed

Flooding is also causing problems on the London Underground.

A tractor pulling a vehicle which is stuck in flood water in Grendon, Northamptonshire
A tractor pulling a vehicle which is stuck in flood water in Grendon, Northamptonshire. Picture: Alamy

The warning highlights potential flooding and damage for some buildings, with travel disruption also likely.

What should I expect?

  • Spray and flooding probably leading to difficult driving conditions and some road closures
  • Homes and businesses may be flooded, causing damage to some buildings
  • Delays and some cancellations to train and bus services are likely
  • A possibility that some communities will be cut off by flooded roads
  • Power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses likely
The open boot of a car is visible above the water where the vehicle is submerged in flood water in Bedfordshire
The open boot of a car is visible above the water where the vehicle is submerged in flood water in Bedfordshire. Picture: Alamy

Dan Harris is a Deputy Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office. He said: “Tuesday’s weather will be quieter across England and Wales, with just a few showers possible for both here and Northern Ireland.

“More frequent showers are expected across Scotland following some heavy rain in the far north overnight.

"Through Wednesday and Thursday, unsettled weather is set to return as further frontal systems move in from the Atlantic, bringing showers or longer spells of rain to many parts of the UK and a chance of strong winds in a few places.”

Rainy weather in London
Rainy weather in London. Picture: Getty

