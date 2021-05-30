Florida shooting: Two dead and more than 20 injured after three gunmen attack concert

30 May 2021, 14:03 | Updated: 30 May 2021, 14:20

Three gunmen opened fire at a concert crowd in Miami
Three gunmen opened fire at a concert crowd in Miami. Picture: Google Maps

By Will Taylor

A mass shooting at a concert in Florida has left two people dead and more than 20 injured, according to reports.

The attack took place at a billiards hall in Miami early on Sunday morning, when three people carrying assault rifles got out of a vehicle and opened fire on the crowd. They then fled in an SUV, police said.

The Miami Herald reported the venue was being rented out for a concert.

Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo Ramirez said: "We believe this is a targeted act of gun violence. This is a despicable act of gun violence, a cowardly act."

In a tweet, he added: "I am at the scene of another targeted and cowardly act of gun violence, where over 20 victims were shot and 2 have sadly died.

"These are cold blooded murderers that shot indiscriminately into a crowd and we will seek justice. My deepest condolences to the family of the victims."

The Associated Press said no announcement has been made about arrests.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Millions of Brits have enjoyed a trip away or met with friends and family this weekend

In pictures: Brits enjoy scorching bank holiday weekend

Vaccine Minister Nadhim Zahawi told LBC that "hindsight is a wonderful thing" when quizzed about Matt Hancock

'Hindsight is wonderful': Vaccines minister defends Matt Hancock over Covid testing
Matt Hancock did not ask JCVI to consider if children should get the vaccine until recently, LBC has been told

Matt Hancock did not ask experts to consider vaccinating children 'until recently'
The wreckage of the cable car after it collapsed

Trio arrested over Italy cable car deaths allowed to leave prison
A vaccine has not yet been made compulsory to NHS or care staff

'Only right' to consider if NHS staff should be compelled to get vaccine - minister
Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds have officially tied the knot

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds marry in secret ceremony

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Right-wing bias' of British 'media machine' makes Boris Johnson unstoppable, caller fears

'Right-wing bias' of British 'media machine' makes Boris Johnson unstoppable, caller fears
Ex-Chief Medical Officer 'never asked officially' to prepare for Covid-style pandemic

Ex-Chief Medical Officer 'never asked officially' to prepare for Covid-style pandemic
Charlie Mullins admits to not having Covid vaccine – despite requiring employees to be jabbed

Charlie Mullins admits to not having Covid vaccine – despite requiring employees to be jabbed
'This is never going to be over': George Floyd's sister urges world to 'keep fighting'

'This is never going to be over': George Floyd's sister urges world to 'keep fighting'
Dave Merritt: 'Usman Khan shouldn't have been on that course'

Dave Merritt: 'Usman Khan shouldn't have been on that course'
Jack Merritt's friend: Victims 'weren't protected' by employer in terror attacks

Jack Merritt's friend: Victims 'weren't protected' by employer in terror attacks

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London