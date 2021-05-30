Florida shooting: Two dead and more than 20 injured after three gunmen attack concert

Three gunmen opened fire at a concert crowd in Miami. Picture: Google Maps

By Will Taylor

A mass shooting at a concert in Florida has left two people dead and more than 20 injured, according to reports.

The attack took place at a billiards hall in Miami early on Sunday morning, when three people carrying assault rifles got out of a vehicle and opened fire on the crowd. They then fled in an SUV, police said.

The Miami Herald reported the venue was being rented out for a concert.

Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo Ramirez said: "We believe this is a targeted act of gun violence. This is a despicable act of gun violence, a cowardly act."

In a tweet, he added: "I am at the scene of another targeted and cowardly act of gun violence, where over 20 victims were shot and 2 have sadly died.

"These are cold blooded murderers that shot indiscriminately into a crowd and we will seek justice. My deepest condolences to the family of the victims."

The Associated Press said no announcement has been made about arrests.