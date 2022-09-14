Flowers from the Queen's garden make up wreath on her coffin with Imperial State Crown

Flowers from the Queen's garden joined the Imperial State Crown on top the Queen's coffin. Picture: Getty

By Will Taylor

The Queen's coffin has been decorated with a wreath made up of plants from the late monarch's garden.

They were joined there by the Imperial State Crown, a symbol of British monarchy that will rest above it will the Queen lies in state at Westminster Hall in Parliament.

The wreath contains pine taken from the gardens of the monarch's beloved Balmoral estate in Scotland, where she died and has been taken south from.

Lavender from Windsor Castle, where she spent so much of her time in her later years, especially during the pandemic, is also in there, along with dahlias, white roses, rosemary and pittosporum.

The crown resting on top of the coffin is the Imperial State Crown, which the Queen wore back to Buckingham Palace after her coronation.

It is also used at important functions like the State Opening of Parliament.

The wreath and Imperial State Crown atop the Queen's coffin. Picture: Getty

It is made up of gold and 2,868 diamonds, 17 sapphires, 11 emeralds, 269 pearls and four rubies.

It includes the Black Prince's Ruby, the Stuart Sapphire and the Cullinan II diamond, which are among the most famous jewels held by the royals.

The crown was made for King George VI's coronation in 1937.

The coffin will now lie in state for four days after being taken from Buckingham Palace to Westminster, with King Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry having walked behind it.

The Queen's coffin was taken from Buckingham Palace to Westminster on Wednesday. Picture: Getty

Senior royals stood facing the coffin after escorting it in a procession to Parliament, with King Charles and the Queen Consort about a metre apart.

Behind them was Princess Anne and Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, then Prince Andrew, who stood alone.

Andrew was in front of the Earl and Countess of Wessex, and behind them were the Prince and Princess of Wales, then the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The coffin was surrounded by candles at each corner while the Cross of Westminster was placed at the head of the coffin.