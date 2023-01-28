Flybe stopes trading and all flights scrapped as holidaymakers told not to bother travelling to the airport

Flybe has gone into administration. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Flybe has stopped trading and all of its planned flights have been scrapped.

The regional airline has gone into administration and holidaymakers have been told not to bother travelling to the airport if they had a flight booked.

"We are sad to announce that Flybe has been placed into administration," the company tweeted.

It had only returned to the air in April after a previous collapse, and had intended to run 530 flights a week on 23 routes from Heathrow, Leeds Bradford, Birmingham and Belfast City, among other airports.

The airline went into administration in March 2020 as the Covid pandemic bit.

It was bought by Thyme Opco in April 2021, which renamed itself to Flybe Limited.

The Civil Aviation Authority urged travellers to check its website for up to date information.

The authority's consumer director, Paul Smith, said: "It is always sad to see an airline enter administration and we know that Flybe's decision to stop trading will be distressing for all of its employees and customers.

"We urge passengers planning to fly with this airline not to go to the airport as all Flybe flights are cancelled.

"For the latest advice, Flybe customers should visit the Civil Aviation Authority's website or our Twitter feed for more information."