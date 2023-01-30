Foetus found abandoned in box outside north London hospital as police urge mother to come forward

The foetus was found outside Barnet Hospital. Picture: Google Maps

By Kit Heren

Police have found a foetus in a box outside a north London hospital, and asked for the mother to come forward.

The abandoned foetus, which was 16 weeks old, was discovered outside Barnet Hospital on Monday. Police were called to the scene shortly after 9am.

Detective Inspector Matt Coad said: “At this moment, our priority is to ensure that the mother is ok and that she receives the appropriate medical attention.

Police said they are treating the issue as unexplained, and officers are urging the mother to come forward as they are worried about her welfare.

“This is likely to be a traumatic time for her, and I would ask that she makes contact either with us, her local GP or a hospital.

“We believe that the box was left by a man, aged in 30s, who was wearing dark clothing. I would also encourage him to come forward so that we can help.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference CAD 1599/30Jan.