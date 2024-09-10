Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl admits to cheating and fathering child outside of marriage

Dave Grohl has admitted to fathering a child outside of his marriage of more than 20 years. Picture: Alamy

By Will Conroy

Dave Grohl has admitted to cheating on his wife and fathering a child outside of his marriage.

The Foo Fighters singer, 55, revealed the news of his new baby daughter on a statement posted to Instagram on Tuesday.

Grohl said he is now looking to “regain” the trust of his wife Jordyn Blum and their three daughters.

The statement read: “I've recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage. I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her.

“I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness. We're grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together.”

Grohl and Blum, 48, met in 2001 before getting married 2003 and now share three daughters together - Violet, Harper and Ophelia.

Grohl divorced his first wife Jennifer Leigh Youngblood in 1997 after admitting to cheating.

Despite Grohl’s latest admittance of disloyalty, the rock star has often spoken about the importance of his family in interviews.

In 2007, Grohl told The Guardian, “[My wife] Jordyn and [daughter] Violet are anchors that keep me from completely disappearing.”

Speaking to TIME in 2012, he said his family “changed everything that I do.”

He added: “When you have kids, you see life through different eyes. You feel love more deeply and are maybe a little more compassionate. It's inevitable that that would make its way into your songwriting.”

Blum, who has worked as a model, was reportedly working as a producer at MTV when she met the singer but Grohl had previously said that he had initially stopped calling her after their first few dates.

He shared: “After three months, I had a revelation and called her back. She picked up the phone and said, ‘Oh, I never thought I'd hear from you again.’”

Blum has collaborated with the Foo Fighters several times, including in the band's 2002 video White Limo.