Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dies on tour aged 50

26 March 2022, 07:04

Taylor Hawkins, drummer for rock band The Foo Fighters has died
Taylor Hawkins, drummer for rock band The Foo Fighters has died. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

Taylor Hawkins, drummer for rock band The Foo Fighters has died aged 50, whilst on tour in Colombia the band has announced.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The band said it was "devastated by the untimely loss" and asked for the privacy of his family to be respected.

"The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins," The Foo Fighters official account tweeted.

"His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever.

"Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time."

Read more: Kremlin hints at retreat as Russian commander 'killed by own troops'

Read more: P&O ship deemed 'unfit to sail' and detained for 'staff training failures'

No further details about Hawkins' death were immediately provided.

At the time of Hawkins' death, The Foo Fighters were on tour in South America. The band had played in San Isidro,

Argentina, last Sunday and were due to perform in Bogota, Colombia, on Friday night - the day his death was announced.

Pictures on social media showed fans gathering in front of the stage at the Estereo Picnic festival, with lit candles being placed on stage.

The band were scheduled to perform at the Grammys on April 3 and were due to begin a new tour of North America in May.

Hawkins joined The Foo Fighters in 1997 following the departure of the band's previous drummer William Goldsmith and has been a member ever since.

He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with them in 2021 by Sir Paul McCartney.

Read more: Harry Potter v Russian despot: JK Rowling hits back after Putin's cancel culture rant

Read more: Child Q: Hackney school apologises after black girl, 15, strip-searched

Following the release of their most recent album, Medicine at Midnight, the band filmed a spoof-horror film titled Studio 666, in which Hawkins starred alongside his bandmates.

Prior to joining The Foo Fighters he had played drums for Alanis Morissette.

Tributes to Hawkins poured in immediately on social media from fellow musicians including Ozzy Osbourne and Billy Idol.

Ozzy Osbourne praised Taylor Hawkins as a "great person and an amazing musician," and promised to "see him on the other side."

"@TaylorHawkins was truly a great person and an amazing musician," Osbourne wrote on Twitter.

"My heart, my love and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans.

"See you on the other side - Ozzy."

Sharing a picture of Hawkins online Idol wrote: "So tragic. Rest in peace Taylor."

Read more: Murder probe launched after London mum knifed to death while children were at school

Read more: Two men and girl, 17, jailed for life for homophobic 'torture' and murder of doctor

Former Beatles drummer Ringo Starr also expressed his condolences for Hawkins' family and bandmates.

"God bless Taylor," he wrote. "Peace and love to all his family and the band peace and love."

Slash said he had "no words to express all the feelings I have" about Hawkins' death.

The guitarist wrote online: "Devastated by the loss of our friend #TaylorHawkins I've no words to express all the feelings I have about his passing.

"But my heart goes out to his family & his band & friends. RIP Taylor."

Hawkins was born in Fort Worth, Texas, in 1972 and raised in Laguna Beach, California.

He is survived by his wife Alison and their three children.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The Duke of Cambridge said any decision by Caribbean nations to become republics will be supported with "pride and respect"

Monarchy will 'support' any decisions by Caribbean nations to become republics

Akshata Murthy owns a stake "worth hundreds of millions" in Infosys, founded by her father, which is still operating in Moscow

Rishi Sunak's wife 'gets £12million in dividends' from company still operating in Russia

Russian forces have suffered heavier casualties than they expected as a result of Ukrainian resistance

Kremlin hints at retreat as Russian commander 'killed by own troops'

The incident happened on Globe Road in Bethnal Green

Murder probe launched after London mum knifed to death while children were at school

The European Causeway has been detained days after safety concerns were raised as a result of P&O sacking all their staff and replacing them with agency workers

P&O ship deemed 'unfit to sail' and detained for 'staff training failures'

The east London school has apologised for the incident.

Child Q: Hackney school apologises after black girl, 15, strip-searched

shapps

Grant Shapps told about 'challenges' to P&O Ferries but not staff lay-offs in meeting

Three people have been jailed for the murder of Dr Gary Jenkins (top)

Two men and girl, 17, jailed for life for homophobic 'torture' and murder of doctor

weather

Britain to see 20C highs this weekend before temperatures drop below freezing

Weather

Whoopi Goldberg has been criticised for insisting the royal family apologise.

Whoopi Goldberg sparks fury by demanding royal family apologise for slavery

dawn ward

Real Housewives' Dawn Ward weeps as she is cleared of anti-Semitic abuse charges

Derek Mackay and Nicola Sturgeon in 2016, the year after the ferries contract was signed.

Calls for shamed former SNP minister to answer to MSPs over ferries fiasco

Kyrell Matthews was killed in October 2019

Kyrell Matthews: Man jailed for life for murdering partner's two-year-old son

chihuahua

Cotswold town terrorised by two 'hooligan' chihuahuas who attacked ex-police dog

bus

Two day bus strikes set to cause travel chaos in London next week

Traffic & Travel

Vladimir Putin has defended JK Rowling

Harry Potter v Russian despot: JK Rowling hits back after Putin's cancel culture rant

Latest News

See more Latest News

This photo distributed by the North Korean government shows what it says a test-fire of a Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile

US seeks tighter UN sanctions after North Korea missile test

Russia Ukraine War

Russia may shift war aims as 300 reported dead in Ukraine theatre
Saudi Arabia

Yemen rebels attack oil depot in Saudi city ahead of F1 grand prix
Russia Ukraine War US Europe

Joe Biden praises Poland for helping millions of Ukrainian refugees
Russia Ukraine War

Russia accused of war crimes after Mariupol theatre death toll put at 300
Amusement Park Death Florida

Boy, 14, dies after falling from Florida theme park ride

Saudi Arabia

Fire rages at oil depot in Saudi city hosting F1 race

Russia Ukraine War US Europe

Joe Biden visits US troops near Poland-Ukraine border

Climate Protest

Climate activists stage 10th round of Fridays for Future marches
Sweden Obit Centenarian Blogger

World’s oldest blogger dies in Sweden aged 109

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Minister doesn't know how long Ukraine refugee process takes

Minister doesn't know how long Ukraine refugee process takes

West must prepare for 'long term degradation' of living standards, ex-army chief warns

West must prepare for 'long term degradation' of living standards, ex-army chief warns
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/03 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr.

Andrew Marr: The 2020s feels like the 1970s but with worse music
Female athletes racing against 'male bodies' are told to 'suck it up', argues Olympic medalist

Female athletes racing 'male bodies' are told to 'suck it up', argues Olympic medallist
Ring Rishi | Watch again

Ring Rishi with Iain Dale | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 23/03 | Watch again

Martin Lewis: Rishi's Spring Statement 'peanuts compared to cost of living crisis'

Martin Lewis: Rishi's Spring Statement 'peanuts compared to cost of living crisis'
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question 23/03 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 22/03 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police