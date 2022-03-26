Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dies on tour aged 50

Taylor Hawkins, drummer for rock band The Foo Fighters has died. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

Taylor Hawkins, drummer for rock band The Foo Fighters has died aged 50, whilst on tour in Colombia the band has announced.

The band said it was "devastated by the untimely loss" and asked for the privacy of his family to be respected.

"The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins," The Foo Fighters official account tweeted.

"His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever.

"Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time."

No further details about Hawkins' death were immediately provided.

At the time of Hawkins' death, The Foo Fighters were on tour in South America. The band had played in San Isidro,

Argentina, last Sunday and were due to perform in Bogota, Colombia, on Friday night - the day his death was announced.

Pictures on social media showed fans gathering in front of the stage at the Estereo Picnic festival, with lit candles being placed on stage.

The band were scheduled to perform at the Grammys on April 3 and were due to begin a new tour of North America in May.

Hawkins joined The Foo Fighters in 1997 following the departure of the band's previous drummer William Goldsmith and has been a member ever since.

He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with them in 2021 by Sir Paul McCartney.

Following the release of their most recent album, Medicine at Midnight, the band filmed a spoof-horror film titled Studio 666, in which Hawkins starred alongside his bandmates.

Prior to joining The Foo Fighters he had played drums for Alanis Morissette.

Tributes to Hawkins poured in immediately on social media from fellow musicians including Ozzy Osbourne and Billy Idol.

Ozzy Osbourne praised Taylor Hawkins as a "great person and an amazing musician," and promised to "see him on the other side."

"@TaylorHawkins was truly a great person and an amazing musician," Osbourne wrote on Twitter.

"My heart, my love and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans.

"See you on the other side - Ozzy."

Sharing a picture of Hawkins online Idol wrote: "So tragic. Rest in peace Taylor."

Former Beatles drummer Ringo Starr also expressed his condolences for Hawkins' family and bandmates.

"God bless Taylor," he wrote. "Peace and love to all his family and the band peace and love."

Slash said he had "no words to express all the feelings I have" about Hawkins' death.

The guitarist wrote online: "Devastated by the loss of our friend #TaylorHawkins I've no words to express all the feelings I have about his passing.

"But my heart goes out to his family & his band & friends. RIP Taylor."

Hawkins was born in Fort Worth, Texas, in 1972 and raised in Laguna Beach, California.

He is survived by his wife Alison and their three children.