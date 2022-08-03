Southend United's own goal after unwittingly naming stand after serial killer Rose West

3 August 2022, 16:27 | Updated: 3 August 2022, 16:40

By Emma Soteriou

A football club has come under fire after a sponsorship blunder meant their stadium now has a 'Gilbert & Rose West Stand'.

National League side Southend United were sponsored by local estate agent Gilbert & Rose, but an unfortunate juxtaposition meant its name unwittingly read the same as that of serial killer Rose West.

The matter sparked a flurry of activity on social media and, with thousands having been alerted to the unintentional reference to West.

The club has since said that it is considering a u-turn, with a spokesman for the club saying they were likely to hold talks with Gilbert & Rose to "come up with different arrangement of words".

The spokesman added: "They are a fantastic local estate agents and we look forward to working with them during this partnership, which will include a number of community projects."

Gilbert and Rose said they thought the stand would be named the G & R West Stand but insisted the name was up to the club.

The issue was raised at a meeting between fans and the club's leadership earlier in the week but there were no plans to change it due to the potential costs involved, according to the Telegraph.

Southend fans have called out the faux pas online, questioning how the club let it get so far.

Paul Napper tweeted: "Only Southend United could have a sponsor for the West Stand called Gilbert & Rose, inevitably leading to the Gilbert & Rose West Stand."

Another user tweeted: "Who at @SUFCRootsHall allowed our West stand to be named after a murderer?"

A third person asked: "How could no one have noticed that was going to happen?"

The club - known as the Shrimpers - are due to launch their fifth-tier campaign at home to Boreham Wood on Saturday, with tickets currently on sale to home fans in the West Stand on the club's website.

Rose West was sentenced to life imprisonment in November 1995 for the murders of 10 young women and girls.

The serial killer tortured and abused lodgers, babysitters, children as well as strangers she and her husband picked up off the street.

Her husband, the notorious Fred West, was charged with 12 murders but took his own life in a Birmingham prison before trial.

