Football match abandoned after balaclava-clad men drive hearse onto pitch

The men drove around the pitch damaging the grass. Picture: Twitter

By Kit Heren

A football match in north-east England was abandoned after men wearing balaclavas drove a hearse onto the pitch and left it there.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Non-league clubs Dunston UTS FC and Gateshead FC were drawing 1-1 on Friday evening when the hearse and a Subaru were driven onto the turf.

The men drove the cars around on the grass and threw leaflets onto the pitch. The drivers of the hearse then got out and piled into the Subaru, which drove off. The hearse was left.

Four men have since been arrested. Three, aged 19, 19 and 32, were held on suspicion of affray and another, aged 41, on suspicion of conspiracy to commit criminal damage.

Gateshead FC tweeted: "Due to an incident on the pitch occurring shortly after half-time, tonight's match has been abandoned by the referee."

Warning: This video contains swearing.

it's much wilder than just the cars... pic.twitter.com/jTuGotk6Od — ryan (@89rjg) July 21, 2023

Northumbria Police said no one was injured or threatened.

A spokesman added: "Disorder will not be tolerated in the community and anyone found to be involved will be dealt with robustly.

"While inquiries are at an early stage, it is believed that those involved are known to each other and there was no wider risk to the public.

"We are also aware that images and videos of the disturbance are being circulated on social media.

Read more: Shocking moment ex-Premier League star Shaka Hislop collapses live on TV

Read more: Shakespeare's Globe allowed gimp-suited theatregoer to attend 'family-friendly' play

The pitch was invaded by two cars. Picture: Twitter

"Members of the public are urged not to speculate and are encouraged to share any footage with police to assist the investigation.

"Police remain in the area to carry out inquiries and offer reassurance to the public and those with concerns are encouraged to speak with an officer on duty."

Anyone with information can speak with an officer on duty, contact police using the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the Northumbria Police website or call 101 quoting reference number NP-20230721-1154.

Dunston said the club was "deeply saddened" by the events.

A spokesperson added: "Thankfully nobody was physically hurt or injured.

Four men have been arrested. Picture: Twitter

"The club would like to put on record that one individual named on the leaflets distributed during the pitch invasion, have had no connection with Dunston UTS FC, in any official capacity, for over two years. The other individual has no connection with our club whatsoever.

"We stress, we are a family-orientated community club and apologise for any distress felt by our supporters and visitors, particularly the younger fans.

"We will be working as hard as ever to repair the damage caused to our pitch and perimeter fencing and look forward to the forthcoming season.

"At this point as it is a live investigation the club will be making no further comments."