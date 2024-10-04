Football's transfer market under threat after court finds Fifa’s rules go against European Union law

4 October 2024, 14:23

Football’s current transfer market is at risk of collapse after a European court ruling over Fifa's rules
Football’s current transfer market is at risk of collapse after a European court ruling over Fifa's rules. Picture: Getty & Alamy

By Will Conroy

Football’s current transfer market faces significant uncertainty after a court found some of Fifa’s rules to be contrary to the European Union’s laws.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The European Court of Justice decided some of the rules imposed by the global governing body restrict freedom of movement and are anti-competitive.

This has resulted from a challenge by former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder Lassana Diarra in a long-running legal battle with Fifa over the termination of his contract with Russian club Lokomotiv Moscow in 2014.

The decision could "change the landscape of professional football", according to the world players' union FIFPRO.

Lassana Diarra has been in a long-running legal battle with Fifa over the termination of his contract with Lokomotiv Moscow
Lassana Diarra has been in a long-running legal battle with Fifa over the termination of his contract with Lokomotiv Moscow. Picture: Getty Images

The players' body said in a statement posted on social media: "The European Court of Justice has ruled that a central part of the Fifa transfer system, in place since 2001, constitutes a restriction of competition by object and a violation of the free movement of workers.

"The ECJ has just handed down a major ruling on the regulation of the labour market in football....which will change the landscape of professional football."

Meanwhile, Fifa has played down the significance of the ruling, saying it only puts in question the wording of two paragraphs within two articles of the overall rules governing player registrations and transfers.

Diarra has been mired in a series of legal battles since his contract with Lokomotiv Moscow was terminated by the club in 2014.

Following a dispute with manager Leonid Kuchuk, Lokomotiv alleged Diarra refused to appear at training or accept a lower salary, and dismissed him three years before his deal was due to expire.

In 2016 a Fifa ruling - backed up by the Court of Arbitration for Sport - found Diarra liable for breach of contract, ordering him to pay €10m (£8.4m) to Lokomotiv and suspending him from professional football for 15 months.

When Diarra subsequently agreed a deal to join Charleroi, the club sought assurances that they would not be liable to pay any compensation to Lokomotiv.

Fifa then refused to issue Charleroi with an ITC, required by clubs across the world to register a newly signed player, and so the deal collapsed.

Diarra has been mired in a series of legal battles since his contract with Lokomotiv Moscow was terminated by the club in 2014
Diarra has been mired in a series of legal battles since his contract with Lokomotiv Moscow was terminated by the club in 2014. Picture: Getty

Diarra sued Fifa for damages in the Belgian courts, citing two of its rules for the collapse of the move.

The first rule, Article 17.2 of Fifa's Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players (RSTP), states a new club will be jointly liable for compensation, alongside the player, to be paid to the old club where the player has terminated the contract without just cause.

The second allows the national association of the player's former club to withhold an international transfer certificate (ITC) where there is a contract dispute.

Fifa sources had questioned the significance of the ITC rule prior to Friday's judgement, pointing out that in all cases where a club wishing to sign a player involved in a dispute referred the matter to Fifa, registration with the new club was permitted.

Fifa has played down the significance of the ruling
Fifa has played down the significance of the ruling. Picture: Alamy

The decision had been billed by some in the lead-up to Friday as the most significant since the 1995 Bosman ruling, which effectively gave out-of-contract players complete freedom at the end of their contracts.

Jean-Louis Dupont worked on that case and represented Diarra in this one, and his firm described Friday's ruling as a "total victory" for Diarra.

The Dupont-Hissel firm statement said the decision would pave the way for a modernisation of governance in the transfer market, "in particular the use of collective bargaining between employees and employers" as are more common in American sports.

Antoine Duval, the head of the Asse International Sports Law Centre in The Hague said on social media the ruling was "massive".

Read more: Two Met police officers sacked over stop-and-search of Team GB athlete Bianca Williams reinstated 'with back pay'

Read more: Football regulator to 'put fan voices front and centre', but Premier League warns against 'weakening competition'

The ECJ ruling will now be handed back to the Belgian appeal court which made the referral for a final decision on the specifics in the Diarra case.

A press release from the ECJ issued on Friday morning said: "The rules in question are such as to impede the free movement of professional footballers wishing to develop their activity by going to work for a new club."

The court found that while some restrictions on movement may be justified to regulate competition between clubs and to ensure contractual stability in playing squads, it felt the rules in question went "beyond what is necessary to pursue that objective".

Fifa said: "Fifa is satisfied that the legality of key principles of the transfer system have been reconfirmed in today's ruling.

"The ruling only puts in question two paragraphs of two articles of the Fifa Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players, which the national court is now invited to consider.

"Fifa will analyse the decision in coordination with other stakeholders before commenting further."

Maheta Molango, the chief executive of English players' union the Professional Footballers' Association, said the ruling could have "far-reaching ramifications" for football.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Stephen Cox was found guilty of 14 counts, and not guilty on four

Doctor found guilty of indecently assaulting women he was treating

Ex-Police Federation chief found guilty of gross misconduct after saying he would like to 'comfort widow in hotel room'

Ex-Police Federation chief found guilty of gross misconduct after saying he would like to 'comfort widow in hotel room'

Flames rise from Israeli air strikes in Dahiyeh, Beirut, Lebanon

Israeli air strikes rock suburbs of Beirut and cut off key crossing into Syria

Visitors look at the China-made BYD ATTO 3 at the IAA motor show in Munich, Germany, in September 2023

EU countries vote to impose duties on imports of electric vehicles from China

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer gives a speech during a visit to a manufacturing facility in Chester. Picture date: Friday October 4, 2024.

Sir Keir Starmer ‘makes good’ on promise for assisted dying debate

The Facebook logo on a mobile device

Activist wins privacy case against Meta over personal data on sexual orientation

People arrive at parliament in Wellington, New Zealand

Google says it will stop linking to New Zealand news content if law passes

Jess and her family

Vulnerable family faces seven-year wait in temporary accommodation, as number of households stuck in limbo soars

Flooded houses after heavy rain in the village of Luke, near the Bosnian town of Fojnica, 50km west of Sarajevo, Bosnia

14 people killed as rainstorm sparks heavy floods in large parts of Bosnia

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Iranian supreme leader praises missile attack on Israel

Matthew Williams has broken his silence over the disappearance of fiance Victoria Taylor

Fiancé of missing mother Victoria Taylor breaks silence as he says daughter 'just wants her mam'

Israel 'won‘t last long', warns Iran's supreme leader as he wields rifle in sermon hailing October 7 attack as 'legitimate act'

Israel 'won‘t last long', warns Iran's supreme leader as he wields rifle in sermon hailing October 7 attack as 'legitimate act'
The officers were found guilty of gross misconduct in October last year over the stop and search of Bianca Williams and Ricardo dos Santos

Two Met police officers sacked over stop-and-search of Team GB athlete Bianca Williams reinstated 'with back pay'

Lyle, left, and Erik Menendez sit with defense attorney Leslie Abramson, right, in Beverly Hills Municipal Court during a hearing, Nov. 26, 1990. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)

Notorious Menendez brothers murder case to be reviewed - as Kim Kardashian calls for their release

A beluga whale found in Arctic Norway is fed

‘Russian spy whale’ was not shot dead, say Norwegian police

Freddie Flintoff to host Bullseye reboot in first major TV job since horror Top Gear crash that 'changed his life forever'

Freddie Flintoff to host Bullseye reboot in first major TV job since horror Top Gear crash that 'changed his life forever'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Peter Faulding, a diver involved in the search for Nicola Bulley, has retaliated following a new documentary

Nicola Bulley diver Peter Faulding slams new documentary claims and shares sonar images 'showing body in river'
Police at the scene in Birmingham

Male pedestrian suffers ‘multiple serious injuries’ as car 'driven deliberately' into group of people in Birmingham
Car thieves are infiltrating manufacturers to gain access to the latest tech

Car thieves ‘infiltrating vehicle manufactures to stay ahead of latest anti-theft tech’

A motorcycle is partially submerged in floodwaters outside an apartment building in the village of Kiseljak, northern Bosnia

Heavy floods caused by severe rainstorm hit parts of Bosnia

Teacher who had sex with pupil, 17, in lay-by after school dance says her life has been ruined by conviction

Teacher who had sex with pupil, 17, in lay-by after school dance says her life has been ruined by conviction
Carbon Capture and Storage plant

Government pledges £22bn for carbon capture and storage technology in 'new era' after coal plant closures
Steven Luck was caught driving home from court - after being banned from driving

'I didn't know it starts straight away': Motorist drives home from court right after being slapped with driving ban
LBC has uncovered levels of E Coli in Britain’s rivers over fifty times higher than levels recommended by the Environment Agency, in the latest edition of Feargal on Friday.

Feargal Sharkey exposes dangerous levels of E. coli in British rivers

Large explosions have rocked the Lebanese capital Beirut overnight as Israel carried out airstrikes close to the airport

Plane evacuating 150 Brits from Lebanon lands in UK - as blasts continue across capital

Kim Jong Un threatens to destroy South Korea with nuclear weapons if provoked.

Kim Jong Un threatens to destroy South Korea with nuclear weapons if provoked

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate Middleton beamed as she met the inspirational young photographer.

Princess Kate returns to royal duties as she meets 'inspirational' young girl battling cancer
Prince Harry meets with fellow Royal during flying visit to South Africa without wife Meghan Markle

Prince Harry meets with fellow Royal during flying visit to South Africa without wife Meghan Markle
Harry's trip to Lesotho and South Africa appears to mark another week away from his wife

Prince Harry lands in southern Africa for another trip without wife Meghan

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision
Starmer's plan to tackle unemployment has a major flaw – can he see it?

Starmer's opportunity: How understanding health can help benefit claimants find work

AI's Energy Demands Are Soaring – Can Labour’s Clean Power Vision Keep Up?

AI's energy demands are soaring – Can Labour’s clean power vision keep up?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit