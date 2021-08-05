Footballer Michael Ballack's teenage son killed in quadbike crash

Michael Ballack's teenage son Emilio, left, has died in a quadbiking accident. Picture: Michael Ballack/Instagram

By Asher McShane

The teenage son of Germany and Chelsea footballer Michael Ballack has been killed in a quad biking accident in Portugal.

According to Portuguese broadcaster TVI24, Emilio, 18 died in the quad bike accident at around 2am this morning in Troia, south of Lisbon, where the Ballack family owns property.

Chelsea Football club posted a statement online “Everyone connected with Chelsea Football Club is shocked and saddened to learn of Emilio Ballack's death at the terribly young age of 18.

Everybody associated with Chelsea Football Club is shocked and saddened to learn of the death of Emilio Ballack at the terribly young age of 18.



All our thoughts are with his father Michael and his family at this sad time. 💙 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 5, 2021

"All our thoughts are with his father Michael and his family at this sad time. "

On July 25 Emilio's brother Louis shared a series of photos to Instagram which included shots of quad racing.He captioned it: "Quads where flipped, ferries where missed, new taste buds where explored and injuries were common."

Local reports said the accident happened near an apartment block known as Villas do Mar.

Firefighters from a nearby town were sent to the scene.