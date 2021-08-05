Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
Footballer Michael Ballack's teenage son killed in quadbike crash
5 August 2021, 15:06 | Updated: 5 August 2021, 15:10
The teenage son of Germany and Chelsea footballer Michael Ballack has been killed in a quad biking accident in Portugal.
According to Portuguese broadcaster TVI24, Emilio, 18 died in the quad bike accident at around 2am this morning in Troia, south of Lisbon, where the Ballack family owns property.
Chelsea Football club posted a statement online “Everyone connected with Chelsea Football Club is shocked and saddened to learn of Emilio Ballack's death at the terribly young age of 18.
All our thoughts are with his father Michael and his family at this sad time. 💙
On July 25 Emilio's brother Louis shared a series of photos to Instagram which included shots of quad racing.He captioned it: "Quads where flipped, ferries where missed, new taste buds where explored and injuries were common."
Local reports said the accident happened near an apartment block known as Villas do Mar.
Firefighters from a nearby town were sent to the scene.