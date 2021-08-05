Footballer Michael Ballack's teenage son killed in quadbike crash

5 August 2021, 15:06 | Updated: 5 August 2021, 15:10

Michael Ballack's teenage son Emilio, left, has died in a quadbiking accident
Michael Ballack's teenage son Emilio, left, has died in a quadbiking accident. Picture: Michael Ballack/Instagram

By Asher McShane

The teenage son of Germany and Chelsea footballer Michael Ballack has been killed in a quad biking accident in Portugal.

According to Portuguese broadcaster TVI24, Emilio, 18 died in the quad bike accident at around 2am this morning in Troia, south of Lisbon, where the Ballack family owns property.

Chelsea Football club posted a statement online “Everyone connected with Chelsea Football Club is shocked and saddened to learn of Emilio Ballack's death at the terribly young age of 18.

"All our thoughts are with his father Michael and his family at this sad time. "

On July 25 Emilio's brother Louis shared a series of photos to Instagram which included shots of quad racing.He captioned it: "Quads where flipped, ferries where missed, new taste buds where explored and injuries were common."

Local reports said the accident happened near an apartment block known as Villas do Mar.

Firefighters from a nearby town were sent to the scene.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Domenico Paviglianiti

Italian man identified as top crime boss arrested in Madrid

Aya Hachem was shot dead in Blackburn

Aya Hachem: Seven men given life sentences for mistakenly killing student in drive-by
Brian Houston

Police allege Hillsong Church founder concealed child sex abuse
Fields burning after rocket fire

Israel launches air strikes on Lebanon in response to rocket attacks
Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, right

Belarus sprinter: Grandmother advised me not to return home

Protesters at the 'Enough Is Enough' demonstration against Labour antisemitism in 2018

British Jews suffered 'worst levels of antisemitism in decades' in 2021, new report finds

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Afghanistan: Ex-Soldier says lost lives 'were for nothing'

Ex-Soldier says British lives lost in Afghanistan 'were for nothing'
The Tory MP was speaking to LBC

'British troops must return to Afghanistan,' Tobais Ellwood says
The Transport Secretary was speaking to LBC's Tom Swarbrick

Transport Secretary warns Brits won't be able to travel abroad unless double jabbed
The Transport Secretary was speaking to LBC's Tom Swarbrick

'I want to go to France, I'm double jabbed, what do I do?'

Refusing the Covid jab is 'definitely selfish', says journalist Benjamin Butterworth

Refusing the Covid jab is 'definitely selfish', says journalist Benjamin Butterworth
'It's a no brainer': Mother wants her 12-year-old to have Covid jab

'It's a no brainer': Mother wants her 12-year-old to have Covid jab

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London