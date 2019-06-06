Ford Employee Speaks To LBC About His Concerns Over Plant Closure

6 June 2019, 13:23 | Updated: 6 June 2019, 13:24

This Ford employee doesn't know what he'll do next after the car maker revealed they will close their Bridgend plant with the loss of 1,700 jobs.

Workers have been sent home after being informed what will happen next. Workers were give a letter, which says they'll lose their jobs in phases from September next year:

LBC spoke to one Ford employee who outlined exactly what he had been told.

"The plant will be closing the 25th of September 2020," the employee said.

When asked how it would impact on him and his family the worker said: "It has a massive knock on effect, I've been in the plat for 12 years."

"As you can imagine it's very upsetting everyone's in the same boat, everyone's got mortgages to pay, got bills to pay. It's just a concern of what's going to happen next."

The employee said while there were rumours of a possible closure, management had "always said it's not going to happen."

"Now, all of a sudden, 2020 the doors will be locked."

Telling LBC he had enjoyed the 12 years he spent at the Ford plant, the employee said he doesn't know what he'll do next.

Watch the whole moving video at the top of the page.

