End of the Ford Fiesta: Company 'set to axe' Britain's most popular car after 46 years

Ford is reportedly set to scrap its Ford Fiesta. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Ford is set to axe production of the Fiesta after 46 years.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The car, which a survey by CarInsurance.ae found to be Britain's most popular car in 2022, has been around since 1976 and has sold 4.8 million vehicles.

But now the company is set to stop production of the car within a year, The Sun reports.

Read more: Sunak gets to work: New PM faces daunting in-tray as he warns Tories must 'unite or die' ahead of visit to King Charles

Read more: 'Legend' local radio DJ dies while presenting Suffolk morning show

An insider said it was a "strategic decision to make way for a 'new' Ford", with the paper adding costs and falling sales due to a rise in the popularity of smaller SUVs were also contributing.

The Sun added there are no plans to replace the car with an electric model.

A Ford spokesperson said: "We are accelerating our efforts to go all-in on electrification and therefore review our vehicle portfolio in line with our business strategy.

"We do not comment on speculation and will share more information in the coming months."

The Fiesta has been around for more than 45 years. Picture: Alamy

The first Ford Fiesta was made in Dagenham, Essex, in 1976.

At the time they sold for £1,856.

Read more: Partial eclipse to be visible across UK on Tuesday morning - when is it and how to watch

Read more: 'Oh no, not again', thought nurse who saw baby deteriorate the night after her brother died, Lucy Letby trial hears

The more modern ones are made in Cologne, Germany.

There are eight models to choose from, ranging in price from £18,655 to more than £26,000 if bought new.

Now, if bought new, the Fiesta can cost upwards of £26,000. Picture: Alamy

Government data of registered vehicles analysed by CarInsurance.ae found the Fiesta was the most popular car in the UK, with 1,521,680 vehicles registered.

The Ford Fiesta Zetec was the most popular specification.

The Fiesta was followed closely by the Ford Focus, which had 1,179,024 models registered.

Read more: 'World's a darker place': Will and Grace actor Leslie Jordan dies aged 67 after Los Angeles car crash

Read more: 'Rishi Sunak is the Tory party's last chance, says Andrew Marr

A spokesperson for CarInsurance.ae said the data "shows that the Ford Fiesta is the most popular car in the UK".

"In fact, the Ford Fiesta is so popular that there are more Fiestas on the road in the UK than there are every type of Peugeot," they said.