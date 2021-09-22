Foreign Secretary to confront Russia and China over future of Afghanistan

22 September 2021, 00:35

Liz Truss will meet with the security council on Wednesday
Liz Truss will meet with the security council on Wednesday. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is set to confront Russia and China over the future of Afghanistan in an upcoming security council meeting.

Ms Truss is expected to urge all members of the security council - which also includes the US and France - to "act as one" moving forward.

It comes in an attempt to get international military forces to stand together to prevent Afghanistan becoming a hub for global terrorists again, following the Taliban's takeover in August.

Speaking ahead of the gathering, the Cabinet minister said: "The P5 have clear shared interests in maintaining stability in volatile regions to prevent terrorism and keep our citizens safe.

"If we want to avoid Afghanistan becoming a haven for global terror then the international community - including Russia and China - needs to act as one in its engagement with the Taliban."

She went on to explain: "I want our foreign policy to be practically focused and geared towards strengthening our network of economic and diplomatic partnerships, underpinned by strong security ties.

"My visit to the UN is the start of an autumn where Global Britain leads the way on the world stage."

The Foreign Secretary will chair the meeting with her counterparts, also joined by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

It comes as Ms Truss accompanied the Prime Minister on his visit to Washington DC to hold talks with US president Joe Biden.

According to the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) the meeting will see the five foreign ministers "discuss the world's most pressing crises".

Ms Truss is expected to call for more co-operation amid a backdrop of ongoing conflicts, including not only Afghanistan but also Myanmar, Yemen and Tigray.

The last P5 meeting with the UN secretary-general was convened by China in 2019 prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

