Former Australian deputy prime minister rushed to hospital after downing traditional drink that was only meant to be sipped

Michael McCormack downing a shell of Sakau. Picture: Michael McCormack/Twitter

By Fran Way

The former Australian deputy prime minister was rushed to hospital after downing a traditional drink that was only meant to be sipped.

Michael McCormack was on a diplomatic tour of Micronesia when he was offered a shell of sakau.

Sakau is a type of ‘Kava’ – a traditional drink which is made from the root of a pepper plant.

Although it doesn’t contain any alcohol or drugs, a Kava is known for its narcotic effect and can lower anxiety and numb pain.

Mr McCormack said he was ‘just trying to be respectful’ when he drank the entire shell of sakau before feeling sick, going cross-eyed and being raced to hospital.

Unlike the South Pacific areas of Australia, where guests are invited to drink the entirety of Kava they are given, Sakau in Micronesia is known for being much stronger and only recommended to be sipped and passed onto the next person (usually in order of who is most important).

Speaking with the Guardian today, Mr McCormack said he had downed five shells of Java in Vauatu the day before so he didn’t expect it to be any different and for him to get sick.

He said: “I was trying to be respectful – I really took one for team Australia.

“They made it in front of us, squeezing the juice out of these massive tree roots, just absolutely squeezing it. It had a peppery essence and I was ok for about 10 to 15 minutes and then I thought ‘Ooooh, OK!’”

Trouble is, I did stomach it! In a bid to show my respect to local traditions I drank the whole bowl of Sakau. Feeling much better now and it’s been a great chance to connect with our Pacific family in FSM. 🇦🇺🇫🇲 https://t.co/Bs1QKBvtYa — Michael McCormack (@M_McCormackMP) December 15, 2022

He said he looked over at the foreign minister Penny Wong and mouthed ‘I’m not ok’ as he quite literally began to go cross-eyed.

He grabbed a bucket and was taken to hospital with other political figures rubbing his back.

There he was treated for dehydration and after being taken back to the Australian Ambassador’s house for some rest, slept for 14 hours.

He said: “I haven’t slept like that in my entire parliamentary career. I don’t think I have slept like that since I was a teenager.”

Mr McCormack missed the final leg of the trip while he was recovering.