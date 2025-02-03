Former Bournemouth ace fighting for life in coma after horror car crash

He was travelling back from Tavistock alongside club physio Reighan Taylor when the car sustained a flat tyre. Picture: PA

By Henry Moore

An ex-AFC Bournemouth star has been left in a coma after suffering "life-changing and potentially life-threatening" injuries in a car crash on Saturday.

Jordan Chiedozie, who spent several years at the Premier League side and is the son of ex-Tottenham winger John, currently plays at Bashley FC in the Southern League 1.

The footy star, 30, was travelling back from Tavistock alongside club physio Reighan Taylor when the car sustained a flat tyre.

As they investigated the issue on the m27, another car slammed into the vehicle.

Chiedozie suffered "multiple broken bones and other physical injuries" before being rushed to hospital.

Hampshire club Bashley have released a heartbreaking statement in the wake of the incident.

The side wrote: "Everyone connected with Bashley Football Club is devastated by the news that our player Jordan Chiedozie is currently in hospital with what is described as 'life-changing, and potentially life-threatening' injuries, after a serious car crash.

"Jordan was travelling back from Saturday’s Southern League match at Tavistock with club physio Reighan Taylor, when they pulled over onto the hard shoulder of the M27 near Southampton, to investigate a flat tyre.

"They were both outside the vehicle when it was hit heavily from behind by another car. The driver of that vehicle has been arrested for alleged 'drink-driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving'.

"Jordan was taken to Southampton Hospital suffering multiple broken bones and other physical injuries. At this time he remains in a controlled coma.

"Reighan was not hurt physically, but obviously has suffered severe trauma. She was able to use her skills to provide immediate, although in such circumstances, very basic, first aid to Jordan at the scene.

"The thoughts and prayers of everyone at the club are with Jordan and his family, and of course with Reighan, at what is a difficult time for all connected with Bashley FC.

"In view of the seriousness of the situation the club has applied to the Southern League to have Tuesday’s scheduled home match against Thatcham Town, postponed. The Southern League have respectfully agreed with the request."

Bashley manager David Lewis said: “Everyone at the club is completely stunned by what happened, and our thoughts at the moment are far more with Jordan and his family, and with Reighan, than they are with football.

“Jordan’s team-mates are understandingly in bits and I am certain would not want to play so soon after this terrible accident, and in such circumstances, I would certainly not want to give a team talk. Therefore we have applied for Tuesday’s match to be postponed.

“We are in close touch with Jordon’s immediate family, and will do all that we can to support them at this awful time.”

While Chairman Steve Lewis added: "Our Bashley football family are heartbroken by this news and still trying to come to terms with the tragic events that occurred after our game on Saturday.

"We are all together in wishing Jordan and Reighan the deepest of love and well wishes."

Chiedozie spent his early career with Bournemouth before moving to League Two with Cambridge United.

His father played for several high-profile clubs including Tottenham Hotspur, Leyton Orient and Notts County,