Former Conservative Candidate Tells David Lammy He Will Vote Labour

14 September 2019, 13:25

Hassan, from Slough, will vote Labour because he has been "absolutely disgusted" by what has happened to the Conservative Party.

Hassan calls him self a 'Cameronite' and a 'Majorite' and stood against Dennis Skinner as a Conservative.

But he will now vote for Tan Dhesi, a Labour MP, in Slough at the next General Election.

David Lammy exclaimed "that is news!" and "I've just given you a name for yourself, Hassan."

Hassan exclaimed that he's one of "few Tory Remainers" and he thought it was a "big mistake" to have held a referendum.

David Lammy is shocked to hear that a Conservative candidate will now vote Labour
David Lammy is shocked to hear that a Conservative candidate will now vote Labour. Picture: LBC

He explained that referendums are "very complicated" and "require expertise" and the issue of Europe is "1000 times more complicated" than issues such as interest rates.

The caller will vote for Tan Dhesi, he said, because he has "great respect" for him and because he spoke up against Islamophobia.

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Solid gold toilet stolen from Winston Churchill's birthplace Blenheim Palace

Vast swathes of Mugabe's funeral stadium empty as coffin on display

Spain floods: At least five dead and thousands evacuated as torrential rain batters the south

Saudi Arabia: Drone attack sparks fire at world's largest oil processing facility

Two asteroids to pass by Earth in a day, says NASA

The News Explained

Boris Johnson's Cable Car and Garden Bridge have been far from successful

Boris Johnson Wants To Build Bridge To Ireland: Here's All His Other Failed Projects

Politics

Boris Johnson shouting at Jeremy Corbyn in the House of Commons yesterday

What Happens Next? LBC's Guide To Whether We'll Still Get A Snap General Election
Boris Johnson has asked the Queen to suspend parliament from the middle of next month.

Everything You Need To Know About Boris Johnson's Plan To Suspend Parliament
Anti-Brexit billboards on the northern side of the border between Newry in Northern Ireland and Dundalk in the Republic of Ireland.

What Is The Northern Irish Backstop And How Does Brexit Affect The Border?
Boris Johnson could be relegated to the Opposition Benches if a government of national unity was formed.

What Is A Government Of National Unity And Who Could Lead It?